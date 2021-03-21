An 88 gives Whitt bull riding title

“At least we know I came to rope,” Garrett said with a laugh, saying it’s not something he does at every rodeo. “Whenever I ain’t got too much going on, I guess. If I’ve got a whole bunch (of rodeos) to hit, I probably won’t waste time doing it. It’s fun. I enjoy it."

Shadbolt, meanwhile, had to work really hard to take the bareback title away from Max cowboy Ben Kramer. “I knew there was a couple of other guys that could sneak in there,” Kramer said.

When the next chute opened following Kramer’s 81 points on War Chick II, Moon Magic waited a two count before bolting out. By his third jump, Shadbolt appeared to be in trouble. But he didn’t panic.

“It’s not really good to plan for a horse. It doesn’t change fundamentals. I like when a horse rears out. If you have a good mark out, it pulls you out with the horse and puts you in time right away,” Shadbolt said.

That timing lasted only a couple jumps before Shadbolt found himself off the saddle and leaning left.

“When that horse made the hairpin, I got away from my hand and when he hit on all fours, I was a foot off my rigging,” Shadbolt explained. “But I knew he was going to jump way in the air again, so I held my position and when he jumped, I got back in it again.”