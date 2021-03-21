An 88 gives Whitt bull riding title

Hawk Whitt’s smile was golden, but his pockets were green at the conclusion of the PRCA Championship Rodeo, which concluded its two-day run Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.
All three rough stock winners emerged from Saturday night, including Whitt, who went into the event ranked 23rd in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bull riding standings.
Whitt was joined in the winner’s circle by Shorty Garrett, who went into the National Finals Rodeo and finished 10th in the world in 2020. Garrett scored an 85 on Most Wanted to win saddle bronc. The Eagle Butte, S.D., cowboy was the saddle bronc winner recently at Rodeo Rapid City.
Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, Neb., followed the 81 of Max’s Ben Kramer with an 88 aboard Moon Magic to win the bareback title. Shadbolt entered the event ranked seventh in the PRCA.
Whitt’s mouthful of gold teeth were on full display after posting a surprising 88 on All the Right Moves to edge out the 87 set by Tanner Horner on Friday. Whitt shimmied up and sat on the fence staring down at the bull he just bested as it stared back. Whitt said with a big smile that he wasn’t sure the effort was worth the score, but he’d take it.
“I didn’t think it was going to be that many, but I’ll take what they give me. I can’t complain,” the Themopolis, Wyo., cowboy said. “I just hook, hump and hide my face and keep hustling. That’s the main thing.”
Whitt’s bull was one of several going into spins right out of the chute. The difference in scores was the power the bull showed while spinning and Whitt’s control through the eight seconds.
Whitt said he has some ground to make up in his bid to get to his first NFR. “If I keep doing that it’s definitely doable. I just have to keep riding my bulls.”
Garrett is one of the latest in a long line of PRCA athletes that includes uncles and NFR Hall-of-Farmers Marvin and Mark Garrett and Chuck and T.C. Holloway. He said he knew very little about Most Wanted.
“Didn’t know nothing about him,” Garrett said, not that it mattered. “It’s all reaction. A guy could have the best horse and things might not go good for him.”
Garrett said the season is just getting started, and the $1,116.72 he won for first place will be put to good use. “Rodeos are just starting to fire up now here at calving time, so I’m gonna have to hire somebody to stay home and calve while I head out to rodeo.”
Garrett missed out on a double payday through no fault of his own. He entered team roping with fellow South Dakotan Joe Wilson and quickly roped the head. But Wilson missed the heel for a no time, leaving Braden Pirrung of Hartford, S.D., and Levi O’Keefe of Belle Fourche as the team roping champs in a time of 5.7.
“At least we know I came to rope,” Garrett said with a laugh, saying it’s not something he does at every rodeo. “Whenever I ain’t got too much going on, I guess. If I’ve got a whole bunch (of rodeos) to hit, I probably won’t waste time doing it. It’s fun. I enjoy it."
Shadbolt, meanwhile, had to work really hard to take the bareback title away from Max cowboy Ben Kramer. “I knew there was a couple of other guys that could sneak in there,” Kramer said.
When the next chute opened following Kramer’s 81 points on War Chick II, Moon Magic waited a two count before bolting out. By his third jump, Shadbolt appeared to be in trouble. But he didn’t panic.
“It’s not really good to plan for a horse. It doesn’t change fundamentals. I like when a horse rears out. If you have a good mark out, it pulls you out with the horse and puts you in time right away,” Shadbolt said.
That timing lasted only a couple jumps before Shadbolt found himself off the saddle and leaning left.
“When that horse made the hairpin, I got away from my hand and when he hit on all fours, I was a foot off my rigging,” Shadbolt explained. “But I knew he was going to jump way in the air again, so I held my position and when he jumped, I got back in it again.”
Taz Olson of Prairie City, S.D., had a 4.1-second run in steer wrestling on Friday and that stood up. The fastest time Saturday was a 4.6 by Watford City’s Hayes Feilmeier.
Riley Pruitt of Gering, Neb., posted a winning tie-down run of 8.0, while Saturday’s best time was 8.8 by Hecla, S.D., cowboy Wyatt Treeby.
Jill Moody of Pierre, S.D., posted the best time Saturday in barrel racing with a 13.04, which was sixth place overall. Amanda Welsh of Gillette, Wyo., won the event in a time of 12.82.