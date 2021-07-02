A new day, a new town, a new rodeo

Forget Cowboy Christmas, or even the twelve days of Cowboy Christmas. For Logan Wiseman of Paola, Kan., it's more like the three weeks of Cowboy Christmas.
Mandan Rodeo Days is the fourth stop on a 23-day odyssey that will culminate in Casper, Wyo., with stops in Greeley, Colo.; Oakley City, Utah; Belle Fourche, S.D.; Mandan; Killdeer; Cody, Wyo., and Sheridan, Wyo.
Wiseman, 21, competes in steer wrestling and calf roping. He's currently on scholarship on the Texas Tech rodeo team with about three semesters to go in pursuit of a degree in finance.
He was waiting in a parking lot at Dakota Centennial Park with hopes of competing Friday night in one or both of his events as a walkup.
"I made it a point to enter this (Mandan) rodeo, but I had to turn out. So if a competitor turns out in one or both of my events they'll let me enter tonight," Wiseman said.
Then it's off to Killdeer for today's rodeo.
Thus far the journey around the midlands hasn't been a financial windfall for Wiseman.
"It hasn't been too fruitful for me. ... I've made some good runs, but nothing that's made me money," he said. "But it's nothing to be discouraged about. If you dwell on the past you won't succeed in this sport."
This is the first summer Wiseman has traveled far and wide.
"This is the first time I've hit the PRCA rodeo's hard. ... I'm going out to get the experience, but I'd like to make the Prairie Circuit finals," he noted.
The Prairie Circuit is Wiseman's home circuit, just as the Badlands Circuit is for rodeo competitors from the Northern Plains.
Wiseman said once he gets back to Kansas in mid-month he'll concentrate on the Prairie Circuit.
"I'll try to go to a few Prairie Circuit rodeos and then come back up here to Cheyenne," he said.
The Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyo., closes out the month of July. Then it won't be long before fall classes begin in Lubbock, Texas.
College rodeo in the Southwest is a competitive grind, Wiseman observes.
"The Southwest Region is one of the toughest in the nation. I was 10th in the region in calf roping (last season)," he said.
His goal is to earn a berth in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper next season. That will require a top three finish in the region or membership on one of two qualifying teams from the Southwest Region.
Wiseman said the coronavirus and subsequent response had far-reaching effects on rodeos, but he's optimistic that the sport will rebound.
"A big part of rodeos is sponsors. ... You can see covid impacted everyone from a financial standpoint," he noted. "I'm grateful people are coming back and supporting rodeos.
Wiseman said a rebound effect is already apparent, but said it will take time before things return to the levels of 2019.
"I expect in another year or two rodeos will be back to normal," he said.
He said the covid pandemic put a big dent in the availability of livestock.
"Within a year the supply chain should be able to come back to normal," he observed.
But in the short term, Wiseman intends to keep roping and wrestling. He said the rodeo-centered journey he's currently on has given him a greater appreciation for the importance of family.
He's traveling with four horses and his father (Kevin), mother (Mandy) and sister (Paige).
"You want excellent traveling partners. You're only as good as the people you compete with, and you're only as good as the people you travel with," he noted.