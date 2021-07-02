A new day, a new town, a new rodeo

This is the first summer Wiseman has traveled far and wide.

"This is the first time I've hit the PRCA rodeo's hard. ... I'm going out to get the experience, but I'd like to make the Prairie Circuit finals," he noted.

The Prairie Circuit is Wiseman's home circuit, just as the Badlands Circuit is for rodeo competitors from the Northern Plains.

Wiseman said once he gets back to Kansas in mid-month he'll concentrate on the Prairie Circuit.

"I'll try to go to a few Prairie Circuit rodeos and then come back up here to Cheyenne," he said.

The Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyo., closes out the month of July. Then it won't be long before fall classes begin in Lubbock, Texas.

College rodeo in the Southwest is a competitive grind, Wiseman observes.

"The Southwest Region is one of the toughest in the nation. I was 10th in the region in calf roping (last season)," he said.

His goal is to earn a berth in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper next season. That will require a top three finish in the region or membership on one of two qualifying teams from the Southwest Region.