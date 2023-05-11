Sam Riola’s final start of the regular season was one to forget.

His first start of the postseason was one to remember.

Hit hard in a Senior Day start last week against Wayne State, the St. Cloud State senior from Ham Lake, Minn., took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and shut down top-seeded Augustana on Thursday in the NSIC tournament at Municipal Ballpark.

“You kind of expect that out of him,” Huskies coach Pat Dolan said. “He was the MVP of the conference last year, two-time all-conference. He had one bad start last weekend. Wayne State hit him pretty good but for him to come back and do that against obviously a great team is pretty cool.”

The right-hander pitched six no-hit innings and shut down the Vikings for seven frames en route to a 10-1 victory.

“His first pitch was 92.3 mph and I think his last pitch was 89.5, so when you’ve got a good fastball in our league and you’ve got a little movement on it, then your other stuff doesn’t have to be that sharp. But I thought his slider was good and he mixed in his changeup when he needed to,” Dolan said.

After lasting just two innings against Wayne last week, he didn’t surrender a hit until Max Mosser’s one-out pinch-hit single in the seventh. He struck out the final two batters he faced, closing the outing with seven shutout innings on one hit, four walks and 11 Ks.

“It‘s always a good feeling when you’ve got all three pitches working -- the slider, fastball and changeup -- and just being able to locate them in different parts of the zone,” Riola said. “And the defense behind me makes a big difference. All three pitches with good defense, that’s a recipe to win games.”

Twice, Riola emerged unscathed from bases-loaded jams, as the Vikings stranded 11 baserunners.

It was another strong outing against a tough Augustana team -- Riola threw nine shutout innings against the Vikings in their conference opener, a 1-0 10-inning victory for the Huskies.

“Augie is always a tough team,” Riola said. “One through nine, their whole lineup is dangerous and that’s why having three pitches working is so key. If you can get all three pitches in for strikes and shut a lineup like that down, it feels pretty good.”

The Huskies gave Riola some runs to work with early. Ethan Navratil’s three-run homer to left -- his sixth of the season -- capped a five-run top of the third.

“That was a huge swing by Ethan Navratil there,” Riola said. “That just jump started it for our offense the rest of the game, putting together good ABs, not swinging outside of the zone and just understanding our approach at the plate.”

The Huskies added two more in the fifth and three in the eighth to take a 10-0 lead.

“Whenever you get a big crooked number like that it just lets everybody take a deep breath and now you can afford to give up one or two here or there,” Dolan said. “But then to get the two-spot after that and the three-spot and to save a lot of our bullpen, it’s really set us up pretty good. Two down and we’ve got a big one tomorrow.”

The Huskies will take on No. 2 seed Minnesota State-Mankato at noon on Friday in Mandan in a battle between the final two unbeaten teams in the double-elimination NSIC tournament, weather permitting.

After a rough finish to the regular season, St. Cloud State has picked up back-to-back wins over Southwest Minnesota State and Augustana to open the postseason.

“Everything was clicking today,” Dolan said. “Baseball is a funny game. We had senior day last week and Wayne State beat us 12-4 and 11-5. It was our only two bad, bad games of the year where we got totally outplayed. To be able to come back and play two games like we have, it gives you some momentum going into tomorrow.”

Augustana got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Cooper Avery, stringing together three straight hits capped by Drey Dirksen’s RBI single.

But Avery and David Van Ort combined to close out the five-hitter.

Wayne State 7, SMSU 6 (15)

No. 8 seed Wayne State scored three times in the top of the 15th and hung on to eliminate No. 5 seed Southwest Minnesota State.

Tommy Roland drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Wildcats the lead and Braden Cannon added an RBI single. A third run came home on a wild pitch.

Jake Tauer had a two-run single in the home half of the inning to get the Mustangs back within a run.

Chase Douglas had three hits and drove in two runs for Wayne State. Hunter Babe and Quinn McCafferty each had two hits.

Max Kalenberg had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs for SMSU. Owen Latendresse had four hits, including a double, and Jaxon Haase and Chase McDaniel had two hits apiece.

Winona State 7, Minot State 6 (10)

Jess Ondell had a two-run double and Derek Baumgartner added a run-scoring single as No. 7 seed Winona State scored four times in the top of the 10th to eliminate No. 6 seed Minot State.

The Beavers battled back, getting a solo homer from Derek Kay and a two-run shot from Mark Ossanna in the bottom of the inning to get within a run before Peter Tveite worked out of a jam to finish off the win.

Ondell had three of Winona’s 11 hits. Including a double, and scored three runs while driving in two. Steele Beatty and Rylan Wall each had two hits, with Wall driving in three runs.

Ossanna and Martin Rodriquez each had three hits for Minot State.

MSU-Mankato 5, Minnesota-Crookston 3

No. 2 seed Minnesota State-Mankato scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a win over No. 3 seed Minnesota-Crookston, remaining unbeaten in the NSIC tournament.

Trailing 2-1 after 6 1/2 innings, the Mavericks tied it on Matt Fleischhacke’s sacrifice fly. Jackson Hauge’s two-run single made it 4-2 and Hauge scored on the front end of a double steal to make it 5-2.

Jake Hjelle hit solo homers in the fourth and eighth innings for UMC and Kobe Senn’s RBI single in the fourth gave the Golden Eagles an early 2-0 lead.

Dylan Gotto (9-2) went the distance on the mound for MSUM. He allowed three runs -- two earned -- on eight hits while walking none and striking out nine.

Augustana 7, Winona State 2

Top-seeded Augustana bounced back with a 7-2 win over Winona State.

The Vikings scored four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth after trailing 1-0 and 2-1 early.

Nick Banowetz and Parker Mooney each had a pair of hits and scored twice. Jack Hines had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run and Luke Ballweg had two RBIs for Augustana.

Caleb Kranz (7-1) allowed two runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings, walking three and fanning seven to get the win. Ethan Cole finished up, throwing 2 2/3 hitless innings, walking one and striking out two.

Nick Herbst had two hits and scored two runs for Winona State.

Minnesota-Crookston 7, Wayne State 5

Mike Hallquist hit two home runs and Danny Wensloff added another as No. 3 seed Minnesota-Crookston remained alive with a 7-5 win over Wayne State.

Hallquist hit a two-run blast to right center in the first inning and a solo shot to left in the fifth. Wensloff hit a solo shot in the third for UMC.

Trailing 5-4, the Golden Eagles erupted for three runs in the seventh on a Caden Headlee sac fly and a Ben Goelz two-run triple to right center to take the lead.

Hallquist went 4-for-4, scored three runs and drove in three.

Colin Lynam and Hunter Babe each had three hits for Wayne State. Cade Lynam, Carter Thomas, Quinn McCafferty and Braden Cannon each had a pair of hits.

Minnesota-Crookston and Augustana will square off at 3:30 p.m. in Mandan in an elimination game.