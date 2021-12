REYES, ANDERSON LEAD MARAUDERS

Jose Reyes and Gabe Anderson each placed fourth with two wins at the Dragon Open on Sunday in Moorhead.

Reyes advanced to the third-place match at 197 pounds for the University of Mary, while Anderson did so at 184.

Also for the Marauders Evan Frisque (174) and Riley Noble (165) placed fifth. Ryan Scherber was sixth at 194.

The Marauders host MSU-Moorhead Thursday at 7 p.m.

