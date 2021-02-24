Rec Digest: Feb. 25

POOL
38TH ANNUAL N.D. ASSOCIATION SINGLES TOURNAMENT
FEB. 18-21, BISMARCK
Open A 8 Ball Division: 2. Tyler Perry. 9-12. Jeff Lundstrom. 13-16. Jef Blaskowski.
Open A 8 Ball Last Chance Division: 1. Cal Haugland.
Open B 8 Ball Division: 5-6. Ryan Hertel. 13-16. Jeremy Tipton, Jason Erickson, Dean Staigle. 17-24: Keith Johnson, Josh Gotvaslee, Chad Naber, Jerry Costas. 25-32. Caleb BirdBear, Brad Balzum, Mike Vettel.
Open B 8 Ball Hard Luck Division: 2. Jesse Seibel. 3. Tim Faut.
Open C A Ball Division: 3. Todd Kraft. 9-12. Josh Baer, Josh Schuh. 13-16. Corey Erickson, Jerome Jaszkowiak. 17-24. Joshua Demers, Darrion Sorenson. 25-23. Bert Cline, Chandler LaRock.
Open C 8 Ball Hard Luck Division: 3. Dale Vivier.
Open C A Ball Last Chance Division: 2-3. Seve Schmalz. 3. James Rendle.
Women’s 8 Ball Division: 5-6. Holly Price. 7-8. Marilee Whiteman.
Open A 9 Ball Division: 2. 2. Tyler Perry. 3. Dan Fisher. 9-12. Darrin Hoger.
Open A 9 Ball Last Chance Division: 2. Jason Burnham.
Open B 9 Ball Division: 17-24. Duane Anderson, Brent Hoiland, Brad Balzum, Jeff Hatzenbuhler.
Open C 9 Ball Division: 2. Todd Kraft. 13-16. Cheri Klingenstein. 13-16. John Baer.
Open C 9 Ball Division: 1. Corey Erickson.
Scotch Doubles A Division: 3. Jason Sjol and Dan Fisher. 5-6. Tyler Perry and Laramie Keplin. 7-8. Jeff Lundstrom and Blaine Lundstrom.
Scotch Doubles A Hard Luck Division: 1. Kurt Schmidt and Todd Friesz. 2. Darrin Hoger and Joe Hanson.
Scotch Doubles B Division: 3. Paige Perry and Jason Burnham. 9-12. Caleb Birdbear and Adam Strand. Keith Johnson and Jeremy Tipton, John Mindt and Ryan Hertel.
Scotch Doubles B Last Chance Division: 1. Jason Wisnewski and Levi Schafer.
Scotch Doubles C Division: 7-8. Corey Erickson and Justin Pazolt. 13-16. Colton Wald and Darvin Fitzgerald. 13-16. Jay Miller and John Roberson-Kitzman.
Scotch Doubles C Hard Luck Division: 1. Doug Shipman and Josh Schuh.
GYMNASTICS
WINTER ESCAPE MEET
AT JAMESTOWN
Dakota Star Gymnastics Results
Girls Level 3
Team: 1. Badlands 110.450. 2. Dakota Star 106.950. 3. Gymagic 106.250. 4. Bismarck 105.150. 5T. Western Edge 104.350. 5T. Acro Stars 104.350. 7. Jamestown 102.6. 8 Carrington 94.8.
All Around
Blue Awards (34.0 and up): Jaci Sauvageau 35.650; Kenley Doll 35.550; Ashland Roethlisberger 35.350.
Red Awards (32.0-33.975): Parsons 33.150.
Vault
Blue Awards (9.0 and up): Sauvageau 9.4; Doll 9.1; Roethlisberger 9.0.
White Awards (8.000-8.475): Parsons 8.5.
Uneven bars
Red Awards (8.5-8.975): Roethlisberger 8.6.
White Awards (8.0-8.475): Doll 8.4; Parsons 8.3.
Yellow Awards (7.5-7.975): Sauvageau 7.900
Balance beam
Blue Awards: Doll 9.050; Sauvageau 9.0.
Red Awards: Roethlisberger 8.85.
Yellow Awards: Parsons 7.6.
Floor exercise
Blue Awards: Sauvageau 9.35; Doll 9.0.
Red Awards: Roethlisberger 8.900; Parsons 8.750
Girls Level 4
Team: No team scores.
All Around
Blue Awards (34.0 and up): Camryn Gierke 35.3.
Vault
Blue Awards (9.0 and up): Gierke 9.1.
Uneven bars
White Awards (8.000-8.475): Gierke 8.0.
Balance beam
Red Awards (8.5-8.975): Gierke 8.9.
Floor exercise
Blue Awards: Gierke 9.3.
Girls Level 5
Team: No team scopres.
Age group Senior A
All Around: 4. Haily Ableidinger 32.850.
Vault: 2T. Ableidinger 8.6.
Bars: 8. Ableidinger 7.0.
Beam: 3. Ableidinger 8.25.
Floor: 2. Ableidinger 9.0.
Girls Xcel Gold
Team: No team scores.
Age group Junior A
All Around: 10. Kylie Brew 31.75.
Vault: 10. Brew 7.8.
Bars: 9. Brew 8.2.
Beam: 9. Brew 7.3.
Floor: 10. Brew 8.45.
Girls Xcel Platinum
Team: No team scores.
Age group Senior
All Around: 6. Ella Fleming 32.15.
Vault: Fleming 5. 8.55.
Bars: 7. Fleming 7.8.
Beam: 7. Fleming 7.55.
Floor: 7. Fleming 8.25.