Rec Digest: Feb. 25
Rec Digest: Feb. 25

POOL

38TH ANNUAL N.D. ASSOCIATION SINGLES TOURNAMENT

FEB. 18-21, BISMARCK

Open A 8 Ball Division: 2. Tyler Perry. 9-12. Jeff Lundstrom. 13-16. Jef Blaskowski.

Open A 8 Ball Last Chance Division: 1. Cal Haugland.

Open B 8 Ball Division: 5-6. Ryan Hertel. 13-16. Jeremy Tipton, Jason Erickson, Dean Staigle. 17-24: Keith Johnson, Josh Gotvaslee, Chad Naber, Jerry Costas. 25-32. Caleb BirdBear, Brad Balzum, Mike Vettel.

Open B 8 Ball Hard Luck Division: 2. Jesse Seibel. 3. Tim Faut.

Open C A Ball Division: 3. Todd Kraft. 9-12. Josh Baer, Josh Schuh. 13-16. Corey Erickson, Jerome Jaszkowiak. 17-24. Joshua Demers, Darrion Sorenson. 25-23. Bert Cline, Chandler LaRock.

Open C 8 Ball Hard Luck Division: 3. Dale Vivier.

Open C A Ball Last Chance Division: 2-3. Seve Schmalz. 3. James Rendle.

Women’s 8 Ball Division: 5-6. Holly Price. 7-8. Marilee Whiteman.

Open A 9 Ball Division: 2. 2. Tyler Perry. 3. Dan Fisher. 9-12. Darrin Hoger.

Open A 9 Ball Last Chance Division: 2. Jason Burnham.

Open B 9 Ball Division: 17-24. Duane Anderson, Brent Hoiland, Brad Balzum, Jeff Hatzenbuhler.

Open C 9 Ball Division: 2. Todd Kraft. 13-16. Cheri Klingenstein. 13-16. John Baer.

Open C 9 Ball Division: 1. Corey Erickson.

Scotch Doubles A Division: 3. Jason Sjol and Dan Fisher. 5-6. Tyler Perry and Laramie Keplin. 7-8. Jeff Lundstrom and Blaine Lundstrom.

Scotch Doubles A Hard Luck Division: 1. Kurt Schmidt and Todd Friesz. 2. Darrin Hoger and Joe Hanson.

Scotch Doubles B Division: 3. Paige Perry and Jason Burnham. 9-12. Caleb Birdbear and Adam Strand. Keith Johnson and Jeremy Tipton, John Mindt and Ryan Hertel.

Scotch Doubles B Last Chance Division: 1. Jason Wisnewski and Levi Schafer.

Scotch Doubles C Division: 7-8. Corey Erickson and Justin Pazolt. 13-16. Colton Wald and Darvin Fitzgerald. 13-16. Jay Miller and John Roberson-Kitzman.

Scotch Doubles C Hard Luck Division: 1. Doug Shipman and Josh Schuh.

GYMNASTICS

WINTER ESCAPE MEET

AT JAMESTOWN

Dakota Star Gymnastics Results

Girls Level 3

Team: 1. Badlands 110.450. 2. Dakota Star 106.950. 3. Gymagic 106.250. 4. Bismarck 105.150. 5T. Western Edge 104.350. 5T. Acro Stars 104.350. 7. Jamestown 102.6. 8 Carrington 94.8.

All Around

Blue Awards (34.0 and up): Jaci Sauvageau 35.650; Kenley Doll 35.550; Ashland Roethlisberger 35.350.

Red Awards (32.0-33.975): Parsons 33.150.

Vault

Blue Awards (9.0 and up): Sauvageau 9.4; Doll 9.1; Roethlisberger 9.0.

White Awards (8.000-8.475): Parsons 8.5.   

Uneven bars

Red Awards (8.5-8.975): Roethlisberger 8.6.   

White Awards (8.0-8.475): Doll 8.4; Parsons 8.3.

Yellow Awards (7.5-7.975): Sauvageau 7.900

Balance beam

Blue Awards: Doll 9.050; Sauvageau 9.0.

Red Awards: Roethlisberger 8.85.

Yellow Awards: Parsons 7.6.

Floor exercise

Blue Awards: Sauvageau 9.35; Doll 9.0. 

Red Awards: Roethlisberger 8.900; Parsons 8.750

Girls Level 4

Team: No team scores.

All Around

Blue Awards (34.0 and up): Camryn Gierke 35.3.

Vault

Blue Awards (9.0 and up): Gierke 9.1.

Uneven bars

White Awards (8.000-8.475): Gierke 8.0.

Balance beam

Red Awards (8.5-8.975): Gierke 8.9.

Floor exercise

Blue Awards: Gierke 9.3.

Girls Level 5

Team: No team scopres.

Age group Senior A

All Around: 4. Haily Ableidinger 32.850.

Vault: 2T. Ableidinger 8.6.

Bars: 8. Ableidinger 7.0.

Beam: 3. Ableidinger 8.25.

Floor: 2. Ableidinger 9.0.

Girls Xcel Gold

Team: No team scores. 

Age group Junior A

All Around: 10. Kylie Brew 31.75.

Vault: 10. Brew 7.8.

Bars: 9. Brew 8.2.

Beam: 9. Brew 7.3.

Floor: 10. Brew 8.45.

Girls Xcel Platinum

Team: No team scores.

Age group Senior

All Around: 6. Ella Fleming 32.15.

Vault: Fleming 5. 8.55.

Bars: 7. Fleming 7.8.

Beam: 7. Fleming 7.55.

Floor: 7. Fleming 8.25.

 

