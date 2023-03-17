Powers Lake-Burke Central and Thompson will play for the consolation championship at the state Class B tournament.

The Ranchers defeated Pingree-Buchanan-Kensal 64-62 and the Tommies pulled away late to defeat Warwick 83-67 in the consolation semifinals on Friday at the Bismarck Event Center.

Tyson Enget led the way for Powers Lake-Burke Central, scoring 30 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out eight assists and recording five steals.

The Ranchers shot 45 percent (25 for 55) from the field and converted 11 Thunder turnovers into 20 points.

Gracin Schroeder added 13 points for Powers Lake-Burke Central (21-5).

Joshua Moser and Rylen Wick led Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (21-6), combining for 51 points and 18 rebounds. Moser scored a game-high 34 – hitting five of the Thunder’s eight three-pointers – and seven rebounds. Wick posted a double with 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan shot 47 percent (23 for 49) from the field.

No. 4 seed Thompson shot 68 percent (19 for 28) in the second half to erase a 10-poit halftime deficit and advance to the fifth-place game with a win over Warwick.

Drew Overby scored 32 points, pulled down seven rebounds and added a pair of assists and three steals for Thompson (18-8).

The Tommies outrebounded the Warriors 39-33 and scored 24 points off turnovers in the win.

Jakob Starcevic finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots in the victory. Karter Peterson posted a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Leading by three after three quarters, Thompson outscored Warwick 24-11 over the final eight minutes and 50-24 in the second half.

Mark Fasset Jr. led Warwick (19-8) with 17 points and five rebounds. Dorvan McKay Jr. also finished with 17 points and Dwight Hunt 11.

Powers Lake-Burke Central will take on Thompson at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday in the fifth-place game

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan and Warwick open the day at 1 p.m. in the seventh-place contest.