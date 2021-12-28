Rainbow leads Indians to double-OT win over Skyhawks

Ezura Rainbow picked up a couple of souvenirs on Tuesday in Bismarck.

The Four Winds-Minnewaukan senior standout headed home with a milestone and a victory.

The 5-foot-11 all-state senior center notched her 1,000th career point in the third quarter, and delivered the game-winning jumper with 16 seconds left in a 68-66 double-overtime victory over Shiloh Christian.

“She’s such a competitor, she just doesn’t want to lose,” Indians coach Sean Gourd said. “She’s such a good leader, she talks on the floor. She’s so smart. I can tell her one thing and she goes out and does it.”

Rainbow, a second-team Class B all-state selection last season, scored a game-high 30 points to help No. 2-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan edge the No. 6-ranked Skyhawks following a roller-coaster second half.

“I told them all week it was going to be a dogfight,” Gourd said. “They work hard, they don’t quit and we’re the same too. It was going to be an up and down, helter-skelter game. Whoever made the fewest mistakes was probably going to win the game. Fortunately at the end, the ball fell in our favor.”

Four Winds-Minnewaukan led most of the way, but Shiloh battled back.

A 17-7 run to start the third quarter helped the Indians build a 15-point lead, after a pair of Rainbow free throws with 2:02 left in the period gave her 1,000 points in her high school career and pushed FWM’s lead to 45-30.

“We came out with intensity in the third quarter and that helped us to get somewhat of a cushion,” Gourd said. “But we knew Shiloh wasn’t going to give up. They just kept chipping away and they got back in the game and got the lead.”

Hailey Quam hit a three-pointer and Grace Kelly sank a jumper in the final two minutes, pulling Shiloh Christian within 10 going to the final quarter.

A 15-2 Skyhawks run to open the fourth quarter turned the 15-point Indians lead into a 50-47 Shiloh advantage with 3:08 remaining.

“I told the girls in a timeout – we were down by 13 at that point, I said you know there’s two ways this can go – we’re going to lose by 30 or we’re going to battle back and see what happens,” Skyhawks coach Dan Seifert said. “I thought we fought our hardest, we played really good basketball down the stretch, gave great effort, just came up a little bit short tonight.

“You tip your hat to Four Winds, coming down here on a long road trip, it’s cold outside, they played a great game.”

Freshman Payge Schock sparked Shiloh’s fourth-quarter comeback, scoring seven points in the fourth and hitting a big three-pointer in OT. Schock scored the Skyhawks’ first six points of the final quarter.

“She stepped up for us big time in that fourth quarter and she brought a lot of energy out to that court in the fourth quarter,” Seifert said. “That was a big boost for us.”

There were six ties and five lead changes over the final 3:08 of regulation and eight minutes of OT.

Rainbow hit a jumper with 17 seconds left in regulation to give Four Winds a 55-53 lead, but Quam answered with a jumper with 4 seconds left to force OT.

Kennady Walth hit a three-pointer with 1:31 left in the first OT to put Shiloh in front 61-60 but Mallory Yankton tied it with a free throw. After Quam and Rainbow traded free throws, Shiloh had one last possession with 5 seconds left but couldn’t get a shot to fall at the buzzer.

Yankton hit a free throw and followed with a short jumper off an Indians rebound to give Four Winds-Minnewaukan a 64-61 lead early in the second extra session. Schock hit a three-pointer to even it up with 1:42 to go.

Rainbow hit one of two free throws with 1:01 remaining, giving the Indians a 65-64 lead. Two Hannah Westin free throws put the Skyhawks up 66-65 with 40 seconds on the clock.

Rainbow gave the Indians the lead for good with 16 seconds left and Yankton hit a free throw with three seconds left to make it a two-point lead. Shiloh couldn’t get off a shot at the buzzer and the Indians improved to 8-0.

Rainbow led FWM with 30, while Myona Dauphinais finished with 13 and Alonna Lawrence had a dozen.

“We knew that (Dauphinas) was going to be a key player to key on for three-point shooting and we knew that their posts would be really good. We shut down (Dauphinais) pretty well but then their inside game kind of took over for them,” Seifert said.

After watching their big lead slip away, the Indians recovered and found a way to pick up a big road win in the battle of unbeaten top-10 teams.

“That’s something we’re definitely going to take a look at the video and see what we need to do better,” Gourd said. “It’s great having good games like this against quality teams because it shows the weaknesses that we need to work on and we’re going to take a good, hard look at it but we’ll enjoy the win right now.”

Quam, also a second-team all-stater last year, led Shiloh (6-1) with 19. Dedra Wood added 16 before fouling out in overtime and Schock added 10.

“This is one of those games that everybody wants to play,” Seifert said. “You’re playing the No. 2 team in the state, we’re ranked No. 6. I told the girls it’s going to be almost like a mini state tournament. We’ve got Langdon on Thursday, we have Kindred on Saturday. These are the types of games that we as coaches and players want to be in.”

And the Skyhawks showed they could hold their own against one of the top teams in the state.

“As a coaching staff, we thought we could but now our players have the confidence that, hey, we can play with anybody in the state,” Seifert said.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan travels to No. 8-ranked Thompson on Jan. 4.

The Skyhawks take on Langdon-Edmore-Munich on Thursday at the Minot State Dome and take on No. 1-ranked Kindred on Saturday in Jamestown.

