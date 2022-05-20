 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racing at Dacotah Speedway cancelled again

080121-spt-races3.jpg

Races at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan Friday night have been cancelled.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Cold, wet and windy weather cancelled racing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan for the fourth time in five weeks on Friday.

The only week races have been held so far was on May 6.

The next scheduled races are Friday, Mandan 27 at 7 p.m.

