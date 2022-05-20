Racing at Dacotah Speedway cancelled again

Cold, wet and windy weather cancelled racing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan for the fourth time in five weeks on Friday.
The only week races have been held so far was on May 6.
The next scheduled races are Friday, Mandan 27 at 7 p.m.
