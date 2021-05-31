Quite a weekend for local athletes in and out of town

Before another really busy week cranks up, it's worth a few paragraphs to look back on a very memorable weekend.
The notable accomplishments of local athletes would have been more than enough to stuff a sports section all by themselves.
On the diamond, Legacy’s baseball team and Century’s softball squad won West Region tournament titles.
--Legacy took out two birds with one stone in Dickinson. The Sabers qualified for state and won the regional title, first time for both. In dispatching top-seeded Dickinson 10-3 in the championship game Saturday, the Sabers snapped the Midgets’ 18-game winning streak. Legacy outscored the No. 7, 3 and 1 seeded teams 30-6. The Sabers and Century are the in-town representation for the state tournament, which starts Thursday in Mandan.
--In Minot, Century rode the right arm of senior standout Maddy Zander all the way to the West Region title. Zander, who’s been a stud in the circle since she was in middle school, fanned 10 Dickinson batters in the title game, a 5-0 win over the top-seeded Midgets. The state A softball tournament seems like a toss-up. West Fargo, which has won all but one of the 11 state tournaments played, has 14 losses this season and fell 9-5 to Valley City in the East Region championship game on Saturday in Devils Lake.
--The West Region tennis tournament in Jamestown was dominated by Mandan. The Braves won the team title in the wee hours Friday morning before Elizabeth Felderman won the singles title and Sophia Felderman and Breanna Helbling took second in doubles on Saturday. The Braves are primed to make a dent at the state meet in Grand Forks this weekend. Elizabeth Felderman, who has not lost a set in singles play all season, is looking to become the first champion from the West since 2013 (Caitlin Bakke) and second ever from Mandan. Kristie Neubauer claimed the singles title in 1985 for the Braves.
--Few had a better weekend doing anything than University of Mary’s Ida Narbuvoll. Missing only a national championship to put the bow on her banner career, the senior from Norway did not win one title, she won two. After winning the 10,000-meter run by nearly a half minute on Thursday in Allendale, Mich., Narbuvoll etched her name in the NCAA Division II record books by running the fastest 5K time ever (15:37.50) at the D-II outdoor meet, winning again by nearly 30 seconds. Narbuvoll finished her college career as a nine-time All-American. Narbuvoll's teammate D'Andra Morris nearly made it three titles for the Marauders. Morris finished a close second in the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 1 inch on Friday.
--In Omaha, Neb., Parker Harm played a big part in sending the North Dakota State baseball team to the NCAA tournament for just the second time ever. The lefty from Mandan worked three scoreless innings in the Bison’s 11-6 win over Oral Roberts in the Summit League tournament championship game. Harm picked up two saves in the tournament as the Bison set a new single-season record for wins with 41. NDSU is the No. 4 seed in the Stanford NCAA Regional. The Bison play Stanford (33-14) on Friday at 3 p.m. UC Irvine (40-16) and Nevada (25-18) also are in the Stanford regional. NDSU's 25 road wins are the most of any team in the country.
--Suffice it to say the balance of power in track in the state is tilted heavily toward Bismarck. Beefy crowds of more then 5,000 fans each day filled the Bowl to witness Capital City kids combine to win 14 individual titles – 10 boys, four girls – and all eight relays. In the boys team standings, Century, Bismarck and Legacy went 1-2-3. Winning’s in the water across the river too as Mandan claimed three crowns, two by NDSU football recruit Jaxon Duttenhefer, who edged fellow D-I football recruit Andrew Leingang (Kansas State) for the shot put title. A cool photo of Duttenhefer in action, with Leingang watching, can be seen at bismarcktribune.com. Both are large young men who move like much smaller lads.
--Just how good was Bismarck at cranking out track athletes this year? In the 100-meter final on Saturday, two of the best kickers in the state qualified -- Legacy’s TJ Seidel and Century’s Wade James. During the football season, James made six field goals and 47 extra points. Seidel, also a soccer star for the Sabers, booted through 23 PATs and three field goals.
In Bismarck, even the kickers are fast.
