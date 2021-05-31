Quite a weekend for local athletes in and out of town

--Few had a better weekend doing anything than University of Mary’s Ida Narbuvoll. Missing only a national championship to put the bow on her banner career, the senior from Norway did not win one title, she won two. After winning the 10,000-meter run by nearly a half minute on Thursday in Allendale, Mich., Narbuvoll etched her name in the NCAA Division II record books by running the fastest 5K time ever (15:37.50) at the D-II outdoor meet, winning again by nearly 30 seconds. Narbuvoll finished her college career as a nine-time All-American. Narbuvoll's teammate D'Andra Morris nearly made it three titles for the Marauders. Morris finished a close second in the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 1 inch on Friday.

--In Omaha, Neb., Parker Harm played a big part in sending the North Dakota State baseball team to the NCAA tournament for just the second time ever. The lefty from Mandan worked three scoreless innings in the Bison’s 11-6 win over Oral Roberts in the Summit League tournament championship game. Harm picked up two saves in the tournament as the Bison set a new single-season record for wins with 41. NDSU is the No. 4 seed in the Stanford NCAA Regional. The Bison play Stanford (33-14) on Friday at 3 p.m. UC Irvine (40-16) and Nevada (25-18) also are in the Stanford regional. NDSU's 25 road wins are the most of any team in the country.