Familiar names are common atop the standings of the Dakota Classic Mod Tour, as some of the best racers in the country come to the Plains to spend a week straight racing against each other.

One name in particular, Tim Ward of Mesa, Arizona, has earned that familiarity, as he finished the 2023 tour with his second championship in three seasons after last night's finale at Dacotah Speedway.

"Tim does well wherever he races, and he races all over the country," Mod Tour director John Gartner Sr. said. "He's a racer's racer, he can venture out into different classes and do well. He's a guy who likes to race and he's got to be up towards 20 wins on the season now, and that's a lot in one year."

For the first time since the 2019 Tour, this year's run of six events was shrunk to five due to weather, as Tuesday's competition in Williston was erased.

"Yeah, I think that might have been the last time we had a day completely wiped out, in 2019," Gartner said. "That one was also in Williston. Drivers look forward to the races, because of the points and everything they can get from it, but you can't change the weather, can't fight the weather."

Ward shook off the cancelation and performed well each and every night available to him.

Starting with a heat and feature win in the Jamestown race on Saturday, July 8, Ward finished in the top five of all five 'A' features to collect 190 points.

"To do well for points, you have to qualify for the 'A' feature every night and finish in the top 10, and the top five is even better," Gartner said. "Winning is definitely a plus, but you have to be consistently good. You have to hunt the front (of the pack) and get it done."

Ward also had the somewhat unusual distinction of finishing in all five top-five positions across the five races.

His win in Jamestown was followed by a fourth place at Minot's Nodak Speedway, a third at Saskatchewan's Estevan Motor Speedway, a fifth on Dickinson's Southwest Speedway, and a runner-up conclusion in Mandan on Thursday.

"(Hunting the front) is something a lot of guys can do well, and we had some top runners that didn't make the feature every night," Gartner said. "It can really take you out of the competition if you don't make the feature every night, but you also have some guys that make the feature that haven't made one in a few years, and it's a big thing to make even one feature.

"In Jamestown, we had 62 cars and 26 spots, so a lot of racers go home without a feature spot, and in Mandan, we had 57 cars, so well over half didn't make the feature."

Ward had mixed results in the heats. He took home victories in his heat in Jamestown, Estevan and Mandan, but took fifth in Minot and sixth in Dickinson, necessitating his rise through the 'B' features.

Those features treated Ward well when he competed in them, as he scored a 'B' feature win in Minot and a runner-up finish in Dickinson.

"Those 'B' features can be some of the best races of the night because desperation sets in, and you have to know where the qualifying line is," Gartner said. "In Mandan last night, they only took the top three in the features, so when you're in that fourth or fifth spot with a few laps to go, there's a lot of action that goes on."

While Ward's win was a tight one, claimed by just nine points of separation between himself and second-place finisher Travis Hagen of Williston (181 points), it was still a seven-point bump from his last Tour victory in 2021, when he beat Cody Laney of Torrance, Calif. by two points (214 to 212) and Ethan Dotson of Bakersfield, Calif. by five (214 to 209).

"With that rainout in Williston, if you're in second or third, you don't want that because you want to make up points on the leader," Gartner said. "Obviously Tim wasn't worried about it because he had a points lead throughout, but you want to stay close to those leaders."

Hagen might have been able to nab a win over Ward, as he earned two second-place finishes and a win in Mandan on Thursday along with a fifth-place finish at Estevan.

"Travis, we consider him a local guy, he was super consistent in the races," Gartner said. "Some local guys only raced one night, but three local guys made the feature in Mandan. It's a lot to make a commitment for six nights of racing, but the guys who did race did very well."

The runner-up's downfall came in Dickinson, as he finished a distant 14th, and the win on the final night of the Tour wasn't enough to overcome Ward's lead.

"Dickinson was a strange situation, because a lot of the leaderboard (and best racers) made it to the feature, but some had to start way in back," Gartner said. "When that happens, with the quality of talent, it's tough to make your way to the front, and Dickinson is one of our shorter tracks, so it can be harder to pass on those shorter tracks.

"That night, Jerry Flippo from Cali, he had struggled to make the features, but in that one he started closer to the front and he (won)."

NOTES

Wins in the other three races were earned by Tom Berry Jr. (Des Moines, Iowa) in Minot, Kody Scholpp at his hometown Estevan Speedway track, and Flippo of Bakersfield, Calif in Dickinson.

"We still had five different winners at all five tracks, and that's important," Gartner said. "When you have one guy who wins all of the races like Tom Berry did last year, and he did win one this year, but that can take the fun out of it. We like parity, and we had that."

The highest finish by a Bismarck native came from Mark Dahl, who took 21st (97 points) thanks to a third-place finish in Mandan.

Mandan's lone standings qualifier was Shawn Strand, who finished 79th with 11 points.

Jason Wolla of Ray, a name familiar to local racing fans as a regular top finisher at Dacotah Speedway, was North Dakota's second-highest finisher, taking fifth with 156 points thanks to a second- and fourth-place finish at Estevan and Jamestown, respectively.

Ricky Alvarado closed out the top three in the Mods Tour with 161 points, placing in the top five once (fourth at Estevan).

In the Stock Car Mod Tour, Zachary Madrid of Phoenix, Ari. was first with 229 points, followed by Dalton Flory and Jake Nelson, both of Williston, with 221 and 211 points, respectively.

Mandan's Stock Car feature was won by Brendon LaBatte of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, with Dan Mackenthun of Hamburg, Minn. and Rob VanMil of Barnesville, Minn. following in second and third.

UP NEXT

With the Mod Tour finished, Dacotah Speedway's next racing action features a return to the Dirt Series next Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

The month's action then wraps up with the two-night Governors Cup Races on July 28 and 29.