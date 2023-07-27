Two Bismarck Larks players will take part in the Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Home Run Challenge on Monday.

Nine players will represent each division in the home run contest, set for 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark. Ben Rosengard and Jack Herring of the Larks, along with Minot’s Drew Woodcox, were selected for the West squad.

Other West players competing are Kevin Fitzer, Drey Dirksen and Sean Rimmer of Willmar, Brandon Hord and Kip Fougerousse of Mankato at Jackson Hauge of St. Cloud.

The East squad includes former Bismarck State standout Michael Hallquist of Duluth. Other West players participating are Ryan Nagelbach, Dylan O’Connell and Reed Latimer of Eau Claire, Ben Zeigler-Namoa and Dylan King of La Crosse, Kimo Fukofuka of Rochester, along with Brandon Compton and Calyn Halvorson of Duluth.

The teams will square off in a nine-inning competition, with each player having a half inning. The West team is the home and bats in the bottom of each inning. Each player gets two minutes to hit as many home runs as they can, with each player allowed one timeout. Any player who hits back-to-back homers gets an additional 30 seconds, with no timeouts allowed in the bonus time.

The team that totals the most homers will be the NWL Home Run Challenge team champion, with the player who hits the most will be the individual champion.

The Northwoods League All-Star Game will be on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.