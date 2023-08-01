When Bismarck Larks leadoff hitter and shortstop Benjamin Rosengard found out he would be participating in the Great Plains All-Star Home Run Derby, he knew who his first call would be to line up a pitcher.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I never thought I'd be in the Derby, but when I had the opportunity, my dad was my first call," Rosengard said. "I made sure the league was OK with it, they were, so I appreciate them for letting him do it. It's a dream scenario, he's been throwing to me since I was two years old."

With Bismarck hosting its first-ever All-Star game and the accompanying home run contest, there was going to be a place for numerous Larks to make their mark at their home ballpark.

While not necessarily an obvious choice for the home run derby -- his three regular season home runs this season in 214 plate appearances are the most he's had since moving to the college level -- Rosengard's .307 batting average, 40 runs scored and .852 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) marks were easy stats to point to in selecting him for the All-Star Game.

"(Coach Will Flynt) and I talked Day 1 that (leading off) would my role on this team," Rosengard said. "I've tried to embrace that the best I can. Starting off the game by getting on base or seeing pitches, we've all embraced our spots in the order and that's showed with the runs we've put up.

"We always said how special it would be to represent the Larks in front of our home fans, and I appreciate the support day-in and day-out."

Rosengard entered the Great Plains West Derby lineup in place of Larks slugger Jackson Beaman, who is done for the season with an injury. Beaman's 10 homers are a team-best.

It's a tough loss for a powerful Larks lineup, which has generally had little trouble putting runs on the board this season.

"I'm not your typical home-run hitter," Rosengard laughed. "I was just trying to get my best hacks off and then see where the balls go. We're sad to see Jackson go, we're hoping everything is OK with the surgery coming up, but we were talking about it and he was giving me a hard time. I tried to fill his shoes the best I can.

"It's been a pleasure getting to know him this year, and I tried to make him proud."

Rosengard had a tough act to follow from his teammate, Kip Fougerousse of the Mankato MoonDogs.

Fougerousse was a late shift in the lineup, jumping from seventh to second in the West lineup. He had a great session, launching eight bombs to tie for the third-highest round on a power-heavy West lineup.

Rosengard was an early test of exactly how deep right field would play for a number of left-handed power hitters that stepped in the batter's box at Municipal Ballpark Monday evening.

"It's a big park to begin with to all areas except that left-field line, and then to right field it's not too friendly with the wind usually going to left like it was tonight," Rosengard said. "Always a challenge in a park like this with the wind against you, but you're just having fun.

"Kip had a great round with eight and I was just trying to hold my own a bit."

Without a homer through 60 seconds worth of pitches, Rosengard took his 30-second timeout.

The wait paid off. He connected for a pair of long balls to help the West sluggers to a 56-43 victory.

"A lot of it is the mental approach of catching the ball further out in front, it's not changing your swing plane or anything, it's more about where you're making contact with the ball," Rosengard said. "My dad felt a little bad, but I told him that he wasn't used to the platform and this crowd. He refocused in that second half too and it was special to share that moment and something we'll remember forever."

While he was maybe hoping for a few more, he did achieve one goal.

"I maybe wasn't the pick to win this one," Rosengard said. "But the other lefty (Ben Ziegler-Namoa of La Crosse) only had two. I have two host brothers this summer and I said I'd hit one for each of them, so I did manage to accomplish that."

Rosengard has enjoyed the All-Star experience, getting to know talent from other Northwoods League teams.

"There's so much talent in this league, and it's cool that all of us have this opportunity," Rosengard said. "Not all of us would have this opportunity if there was only the one All-Star game, so a lot of guys that deserve to be in it, that normally wouldn't be in it, get the opportunity to show off and have some fun.

"It's fun to meet guys that you're going to war against every day, now you get to be on the same team, share stories from the last year and it's great getting to know another group of people."

While he gets to relax a little with the All-Star game, there's a different decision still hanging around in the back of his mind: where to finish out his college career.

"We'll see (where I end up), I'm in the process of finalizing things," Rosengard said. "I'm looking at a few schools out West and a few closer to home, and I'm hoping to make a decision soon, but I'm excited for a new opportunit. Excited for the right situation and hopefully going to a winning program and pursue my hope of playing professionally one day."

HALLQUIST STARTS WITH A BANG

Former Bismarck State College standout Michael Hallquist was glad to be back in Bismarck on Monday, and he showed it in the derby.

"I'm like a kid in a candy shop right now, eyes are big and wide," Hallquist said. "It's awesome to be a part of this and I'm so thankful. It's been a grind, but it's a happy grind. I'm around a lot of great players and you're learning from a lot of different people."

Playing for Minnesota-Crookston and the Duluth Huskies, it's been a banner year for Hallquist, one well worthy of an All-Star game selection.

Leading the Northwoods League with 13 home runs and ranking in the top 10 in both hits (62) and runs scored (43), not to mention a tidy .350 batting average to rank fourth, Hallquist has been a force in the Duluth lineup.

"I've gotten a little stronger, so it's fun being in the Home Run derby," Hallquist said. "I'm enjoying my time here in the hometown, glad to be back to the roots. It's been a great pleasure playing in the Northwoods, and I've been doing the best I can this summer with a lot of different people."

Hallquist was given the honor of leading off the contest for the East team. Hallquist earned a bonus 30 seconds of time thanks to back-to-back home runs in his first two minutes and finishing with six homers, tied for third-best on the East roster.

"I was hoping for a couple more, but I can't complain, I was having fun and it's a great atmosphere here," Hallquist said. "You're looking for a perfect swing, and when you're hitting home runs, you're chasing the feeling every time, it's so fun and you just want to do it every time, over and over."

Duluth is in a tough battle for a playoff spot. They were three games out of a playoff spot in the first half. With a 16-10 record in the second half, they find themselves five games back due to an absurd 20-4 record from the La Crosse Loggers.

Hallquist is hoping that he gets a chance to drive his team to a playoff spot this season after the Huskies lost in the Northwoods League title game to Kalamazoo last year.

"We've been hitting, even during the first half we were hitting well," Hallquist said. "It's been good, the coaches have been good, the town's great. It's been fun to play with them."

HAUGE WINS TITLE

St. Cloud's Jackson Hauge blasted 12 home runs as the fourth batter for the West, with Brandon Compton of the Huskies coming the closest to matching Hauge when he hit 11.

Coming agonizingly close to matching Hauge, Willmar's Kevin Fetzer, the final batter of the evening for both teams, finished with 11 home runs in his 2:30 of hitting time, tying Compton for second.

There was a three-way tie for fourth. Fougerousse of Mankato, Drew Woodcox of Minot and Dylan O'Connell of Eau Claire each hit eight.