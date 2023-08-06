When a pitcher's having a good night, sometimes all you can do as an offense is tip your cap and try and come back the next night.

The Bismarck Larks will have to try and come back tonight against Mankato, as they were stymied by a brilliant outing from St. Cloud's Piercen McElyea Sunday in a 10-2 loss to the Rox at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Bismarck (7-22 second half, 23-40 overall) had an outside shot of pulling a comeback as late as the eighth inning, as they trailed just 4-2 and had runners on first and second with one out.

One double play ball off the bat of Jack Herring to end the inning, followed by a six-run meltdown in the top of the ninth, and Bismarck's hope of a comeback was gone.

Going 7 1/3 innings, McElyea (6-1, 2.83 ERA) was dealing in his longest start of the season, as he sat down 14 Larks batters on strikes across 104 pitches, double his previous single-game high in strikeouts.

McElyea allowed just five hits and two walks, and was charged with both Bismarck runs before giving way to Brooks Ey, who gave up a pair of hits but induced the double-play ball to end Bismarck's threat.

Bismarck's two runs on the night, scored by Ryker Billingsley and Luke Hammond, came off a passed ball and wild pitch, though the passed ball that scored Billingsley was the only run allowed while McElyea was still on the mound.

Benjamin Rosengard and Hammond had four of Bismarck's seven hits on the night, with Rosengard registering a pair of singles and Hammond a pair of doubles, Bismarck's only extra-base hits on the night.

It was a tough-luck night for Bismarck starter Alec Danen (4-5, 5.93), who completed seven innings for the first time Sunday while giving up six hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks.

The big blows against Danen came off the bats of St. Cloud's Ripken Reese and Jose Gonzalez, who defied the pitcher-friendly nature of Municipal to hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning.

Gonzalez also doubled, stole a base, scored a pair of runs and drove in three as St. Cloud's leadoff hitter.

St. Cloud's other two-hit night went to Michael McNamara, as he went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, a run scored and two runs driven in.

After a clean eighth inning in relief of Danen, Colton Dorsey (0-0, 9.00 ERA) imploded in the ninth. Coming an out short of finishing the Rox off, Dorsey allowed three hits, gave up three walks, hit a batter, uncorked a wild pitch and was charged with all six Rox runs in the inning, with five being marked down as earned.

Brayden Koenig was summoned from left field and finally stopped the bleeding, inducing a groundout to third from Sid Demayo.

The Rox stole five bases, worked eight walks and were hit three times by Bismarck pitching.

St. Cloud's win concluded the season series between the two teams, with the Rox also winning that 10-2 after the Larks had split the first four games of the season series.

Bismarck's season sits just four games from its finish, as they end the 2023 campaign with two home games against Mankato today and tomorrow before a home-and-home with Minot Friday and Saturday, with the Larks playing their home game on Saturday.

While the MoonDogs do not yet have a probable starter, Bismarck has listed Cade Torgerson (0-1, 10.50 ERA) as their opening pitcher.

First pitch of tonight's game against Mankato is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.