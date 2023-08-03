The second half has not been kind to the Bismarck Larks, but they had an opportunity to reset for the final eight games of the season with Thursday's matchup against Great Plains West-leading Willmar.

They were unable to take advantage of the opportunity, falling 8-2 to the Stingers (17-8 second half, 43-16 overall) at Municipal Ballpark.

Opposing teams having pitching and the Larks (7-20 second half, 23-38 overall) not having it has been a major factor in Bismarck's slide, and it reared its head again Thursday.

While Ethan Stade got the benefit of three double-play balls and threw six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and five walks for Willmar, Bismarck starter Murphy Bostick was able to get through the first inning and nothing more.

Bismarck may have had a shot at toppling the league-leading Stingers had the double-play ball not been their bane all night long.

The twin-killings ended a rally before it could start in the first, stuck the Larks with a pair of outs before they loaded the bases in a scoreless second, ended a potential rally in the fifth, and then, when the bases were loaded in the ninth, ended the game unceremoniously.

Aaron Biediger was the lone Lark with more than one hit; the first-year player from Richland College in Texas was 3-for-4 and stroked a two-out, two-run single in the eighth to halt Willmar's shutout bid.

Garret Hill, Brock Kleszcz and Luke Saunders all doubled for the Larks, who were outhit 8-7 by the Stingers.

Seven Stingers hitters had a hit, and all nine reached base at least once as the Larks walked 10, hit three batters and committed two errors.

Willmar knocked out Bostick thanks to a 38-pitch inning where Bostick allowed a hit, two walks and hit two batters on the way to Willmar taking a 2-0 lead before Bismarck had gotten to the plate.

The big blow in the game came on the lone hit by Willmar center fielder Kristofer Hokenson, who blasted a three-run home run over the ivy in right to give Willmar a 5-0 lead in the third against Bismarck reliever Jackson Chancey.

Thanks in large part to seven stolen bases and four wild pitches by Bismarck relievers, the Stingers added on single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth to boost their lead to 8-0.

Bostick (0-2, 9.88 ERA) took the loss for Bismarck, while Stade (1-0, 2.33 ERA) earned the win.

Willmar followed Stade with Will Whelan (3-0, 10.54 ERA), who threw two innings and allowed both Bismarck runs.

J.D. Hennen took over to start the ninth, and loaded the bases with a hit, a walk and an error while getting just one out.

Hunter Magnuson (0-0, 6.23 ERA) took over for Hennen and needed just four pitches to induce a game-ending double-play ball off the bat of Hill.

The loss drops Bismarck to 1-6 against Willmar this year, with today's matchup being the final game of the season series between the two teams.

Willmar is listing Aiden Hansen (1-0, 5.57 ERA) as their probable starter for tonight's game, with the Larks opposing with Colton Dorsey (0-0, 6.35 ERA).