The 30th year of the Northwoods League has come and gone, and for Bismarck, their sixth year in operation has ended with the Larks again on the outside looking in as the playoffs get going.

It was a season of highs and lows for the Larks.

The highs included Bismarck's first hosting of an All-Star game, a six-run comeback in the bottom of the eighth against Minot on June 22, tagging the league-winning Willmar Stingers with one of their 16 losses and finishing off the first year of their new rivalry series against Minot with a two-game sweep this weekend.

After a one-run 7-6 win up in Minot on Friday, the Larks returned home and blew out the Hot Tots 16-2 on Saturday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in front of nearly 2,000 fans.

The 14-run margin of victory was the largest on the season for the Larks, and the third-most runs scored in a win by the Larks (21 was the most in a win over Eau Claire, 17 was second-most in another win over Minot).

All but two hitters that registered a plate appearance had a hit, and only one, Jaxon Meyer, concluded the game without having scored a run.

Cade Torgerson took the mound for the final start of Bismarck's season and threw well, going six innings and allowing eight hits and a walk but allowing just one earned run in the process.

One of the best offensive seasons in Larks history finished in style, with Ben Rosengard finishing an All-Star season with three hits in six at-bats, Jack Herring matching his fellow All-Star with three hits of his own, and Garret Hill launching his second home run.

In total, 12 players that had double-digit at-bats for the Larks this season finished with batting averages over .290, led by Jake Simons' .415 average in 16 games and 53 at-bats.

The highs helped the Larks get through the lows, as Bismarck struggled for the third straight season in the second half.

After finishing nine and then ten games below .500 in 2021 and 2022, respectively, the Larks were 13 games back of the break-even mark in 2023, going just 10-23 for an overall record of 26-41.

Despite finishing fourth in the division and 25 games back of Willmar, Bismarck won at least one game against every team in the Great Plains.

The Larks' favorite opponent by far was Minot, as they finished 9-3 against the Hot Tots, the only team against which Bismarck had a winning record, to win the first-ever Dakota Dust-Up Rivalry Series.

The Great Plains West's playoff teams gave Bismarck fits all year, as St. Cloud finished 10-2 and Willmar was 6-1 against the Larks.

Bismarck played all of Duluth (4-4), Eau Claire (2-2), the Minnesota Mud Puppies (2-2) and Rochester (2-2) to a draw. The Larks were 3-9 against Mankato and 1-3 against La Crosse, and did not play Thunder Bay.

Bismarck has now finished below .500 in five of their six seasons, with their lone winning record, coming in 2018, also finding their lone appearance in the Northwoods League playoffs.

Pitching was the bane of Will Flynt's crew, though much of the Northwoods League was short on pitching in one of the more offensively-heavy seasons the league has seen.

Just two players for the Larks, Torgerson and Jonny Lowe, that threw more than 10 innings finished with an ERA under 4.00, and 50 players in all made at least one appearance on the mound.

Bismarck's lone representative on the end-of-year awards list came in the form of coach Jack Schaffer, who was named Coach of the Year.

NORTHWOODS RECORDS FALL

In a year where offense was plentiful, the record books of the Northwoods League will need a heavy eraser this offseason.

In all, the following records were set or matched:

The previous single-game combined runs scored record of 36, set in a game between Wisconsin Rapids and La Crosse in 2010, was surpassed twice, once with St. Cloud beating Duluth 23-18 for a total of 41 runs on July 4 and once with Bismarck beating Eau Claire 21-18 on July 13 for a total of 39 runs.

Both losing teams in the above record also tie for a new record for the most runs scored by a losing team, breaking the previous mark of 16. The previous record was set on May 30, 2009 by Green Bay in a 19-16 loss to Rochester in 11 innings.

Bismarck's other record broken was the previous record for longest nine-inning game, with their walk-off 16-15 win over Rochester on July 28 taking 4 hours, 31 minutes. The previous record was 4 hours, 30 minutes, set in a game between Brainerd and Alexandria in 2002.

Bismarck's previous league record of largest shutout margin, 21 runs, was matched, but not topped, by Willmar in a 21-0 defeat of Minot on Aug. 8.

Willmar shattered its own team record for runs scored in a season, racking up 574 runs in 67 games (8.6 runs per game). Their previous record of 525 runs, set last season, was equaled by this year's Duluth team, who also scored 525.

The Stingers also broke their own record of runs batted in, driving in 503 runs. That record of 470, also set last season, was also bested by this year's Duluth team, who drove in 478 runs and led the league with a .294 batting average.

Willmar added to their collection of broken records by stealing a record 247 bases, surpassing the record of 235 set by Fond du Lac back in 2021.

Duluth broke the record for most team total bases, with 1,061. The previous record of 1,057 was set by the now-defunct Alexandria team back in 2012.

Kalamazoo broke its own record for most walks in a season, taking 474 free passes to break their own record of 472 set last season.

Falling just short of the dubious record of most runs allowed in a season (595) with 591, Minot did break the record of most earned runs allowed in a season (previously 488, set by Waterloo in 2022 and Thunder Bay in 2013) with 521 runs allowed. Bismarck tied the old record with 488 earned runs allowed.

In one of the final games of the season, Green Bay and Wisconsin tied the record for the shortest game in league history, 1 hour, 36 minutes, in a 4-2 win by Wisconsin Rapids. The original standard was set back on June 15, 2005 in a game between Waterloo and Brainerd.

The Madison Mallards set a new attendance record by welcoming 228,692 fans to their 36 home games, an average of 6,353 a night.

PLAYOFFS UNDERWAY

Willmar and Kalamazoo, the two teams with the best records in the Northwoods League in the regular season, had their championship hopes pushed to the brink in a pair of one-run losses.

St. Cloud beat Willmar 4-3 behind the strength of a pair of two-run homers from Anthony Mata, while Traverse City edged Kalamazoo 3-2 thanks to RBI singles from Parker Brosius and Cole Prout.

In the Great Lakes West playoff series, Green Bay earned an 8-4 win thanks to 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball from Brett Sanchez and a four-hit day from leadoff hitter Kendal Ewell.

Sunday's late game featured La Crosse and Eau Claire, and the road teams on Sunday earned a split with La Crosse defeating Eau Claire 2-1.

Danny Neri had an RBI groundout in the fourth, Matthew Piotrowski broke a 1-all tie with an RBI single in the top of the ninth and Loggers pitcher Tony Pluta escaped a bases loaded, one-out situation in the bottom of the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to earn the win.

The Sub-Division playoffs continue tonight with the teams swapping locations.