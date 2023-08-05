Jack Herring's first season in the Northwoods League has been a smashing success.

The Atlanta, Ga., product came to Bismarck expecting to play well. His .335 batting average, with seven home runs and 35 RBIs, earned him a spot in the Northwoods League All-Star Game.

Herring ranks fifth (.996) in OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) in the league. Jackson Beaman (.977) was seventh before being lost to injury. Nick Oakley (.953) also would have been in the top 10, but fell a few at bats short of qualifying before returning to his college team (UC Santa Barbara) at the end of July.

Herring, a 2021 high school graduate, had high expectations from the start.

"No, not really," Herring said when asked if he was surprised by his sizzling summer. "I wanted to come here and do well, to show that I can compete against this level of competition."

Often referred to Larks manager Will Flynt as a "beast," Herring effectively carried his college season numbers into summer ball.

Herring was not a regular starter, but was a contributor at D-II heavyweight Rollins College in the spring. The Tars lost to No. 1-ranked Angelo State 6-5 in the championship game of the NCAA Division II national tournament in Cary, N.C., in June. The runner-up finish came one season after Rollins placed third at nationals.

"We're trying to build a powerhouse there," Herring said. "Hopefully we can take it one more step."

In his redshirt freshman season, Herring played in 41 of the Tars' 61 games, hitting .337, with two homers and 15 RBIs.

"It started off pretty well, then kind of slumped a little bit, but I was happy to be able to contribute in my freshman season," Herring said.

At Rollins, he also met his hook with the Larks, veteran catcher Spencer Sarringar, who played three Northwoods League seasons in Bismarck.

In July, Sarringar signed with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association and is playing alongside Larks legend Wyatt Ulrich.

"He's one of the best catchers I've ever played with," Herring said of Sarringar. "He's a great player. Spencer recommended me to Flynt and I came up here."

Herring has been among the best players for the Larks, who ranked fifth in the Northwoods League in runs going into Friday night's game, which was rained out. Herring had a run-scoring triple in the bottom of the first inning before the game was stopped and eventually canceled.

This season, only Willmar (489), Duluth (457), Kalamazoo (433) and Eau Claire (416) have scored more than Bismarck (402).

That run production has translated into winning seasons for those teams, but not the Larks. Still, Herring has enjoyed his time in Bismarck.

"It's been good. You're basically just able to focus on baseball with no distractions and just work on getting better every day," he said. "Also, there's time to have fun with your teammates and get to know everybody and make new friends. I've enjoyed it.

"I like Bismarck. I'm from a pretty big city. Rollins is in a pretty big city. It's quieter here and the fans are great. It's been a lot of fun."

Herring is unique in that he's a switch hitter. He started batting both ways as a 10-year-old. These days, he's as comfortable hitting left-handed as he is his natural side.

"You don't face very many lefties, so hitting left feels as natural as hitting right, now," he said.

Ranking among the top hitters in the league, Herring was a slam dunk All-Star selection. He participated in the home run derby on Monday and in the game on Tuesday, before it ended in a 3-3 tie due to rain.

"That was a great experience. I'll remember that for a long time," he said. "Getting to be in the home run derby was awesome and being able to get to know the players from the other teams was really fun. It was also great to have the game in Bismarck. You could hear the fans cheering us Larks guys on."

Herring hopes to play summer baseball again next summer. Where that is will be decided down the road. In the meantime, he's hoping to finish the season strong. The Larks have six games left, including tonight's 6:35 p.m. tilt against St. Cloud at Municipal Ballpark.

"I just want to keep hitting the ball and limit my strikeouts and improve more on defense," said Herring, who has almost as many walks (27) as strikeouts (28) this season. "There's always things to work on. Just looking to keep getting better every day."