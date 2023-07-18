HAZEN WINS DISTRICT 1 TITLE

Grant Krause tossed a two-hitter on the mound and Parker Sayler slugged a solo home run as Hazen defeated Washburn 3-1 in the Class B District 1 Legion Tournament championship game on Tuesday.

Hazen, the No. 1 seed and tournament host, went 3-0 overall, but all were close games. The Post 189 Astros won 6-5 over Belfield-South Heart on Sunday, 3-2 over Washburn on Monday and 3-1 over Washburn again Tuesday.

Brayden Haack had two hits in the win for Hazen. Bryce Lesman singled and scored.

Hunter Hoffman went all six innings on the mound for Garrison.

Hazen advanced to the state Class B Legion tournament next week in Carrington.

MITZEL SINKS ACE

Jim Mitzel made a hole-in-one on Sunday at Pebble Creek.

Mitzel aced hole No. 2, playing 107 yards, with a 9 iron.

Betty Mitzel witnessed the shot.

DREAM TOP LYNX

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 21 points and seven assists, Nia Coffey added 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-73 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Atlanta (12-8) led by 22 points in the first half before Minnesota rallied behind Napheesa Collier, who scored a career-high 35 points, to get within 70-68. Howard made Atlanta’s first field goal in over seven minutes to extend the advantage to 72-68 with 2:44 left. That started a 10-0 run that also included Howard's three-point play that made it 78-68 with 1:37 left.

Minnesota (9-12) couldn't recover.

Howard also set a WNBA record with her 18th consecutive game of making two or more 3-pointers.

Kayla McBride added 12 points and Dorka Juhasz grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lynx.