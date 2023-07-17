LARKS WILL DONATE TO

CONSERVATION FUND

The Bismarck Larks will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from their "Built for Comfort" T-shirts as part of their July 27 when the team name is changed to the Motorboaters.

Funds will be donated to the North Dakota Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, who partner with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department on projects for Missouri River conservation and recreation projects in Bismarck.

The Larks are holding the event in conjunction with the Morehead City (N.C.) Marlins of the Coastal Plain League. The Marlins are changing their name to the Motorboaters for their game on July 27.

The team that raises the most money from July 17-28 on T-shirt sales will win the the first annual Battle of the Motorboaters.