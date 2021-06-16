Crazy conspiracies come to MLB

Some Major League Baseball players have officially entered tin-foil hat territory.
In the past few days, two of the sport's bigger names -- Pete Alonso of the Mets and Tyler Glasnow of the Rays -- have proven cockamamie conspiracies aren’t exclusive to politics.
Alonso, who plays first base for the Mets, spewed that Major League Baseball messes with the balls depending on who is about to become free agents. This is not a well-oiled machine in many ways, MLB, and this coming from a dork who’s played in the same fantasy baseball league for 25 straight years. I like baseball, but MLB often times could butcher buttered toast.
For Alonso to believe the Wilpons, the Mets’ former owners, or say the Pohlads, who own the Twins, would be sharp enough to hatch such a Scooby Doo-inspired plan, are misinformed, to say the least.
But Pete, by golly, is convinced.
“In 2019, there was a huge class of free-agent pitchers and then that's quote-unquote 'the juiced balls,' and then 2020 was a strange year with the COVID season. But now that we're back to playing in a regular season with a ton of shortstops or position players that are going to be paid a lot of money like high-caliber players -- I mean, yeah, that's not a coincidence. It's definitely something that they do.”
Never mind the fact that one of Alonso’s teammates – Francisco Lindor – recently got $341 million a couple weeks after the Padres backed up the Brinks truck for Fernando Tatis Jr. to the tune of $330 mill. If that’s colluding to control costs, I’d hate to see what making it rain is.
Alonso, he revealed, is not alone in these rabbit-hole theories. Messing with baseballs to keep players from cashing in is something players “talk about and believe in” and they are a “fact.” Shockingly, he offered no actual facts. People speaking directly out of their derrieres rarely do.
Glasnow’s Zoom conference meltdown came Tuesday, one day after he left a game with an elbow injury.
To jump on Glasnow too hard wouldn’t be fair. He did suffer an injury that will likely cost him the rest of the season, potentially longer, and ultimately a lot of money. That part stinks. Watching guys like Glasnow pitch is fun. He’s very tall. He throws very hard. And he is very good.
However, his theory that his injury occurred because of MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances is straight out of left field.
In his own rant, Glasnow conceded the reason he got hurt was, “I’m 6-7 and I throw 100.” But he went on to say that not being able to use a combination of sunscreen and rosin prevented him from gripping the ball properly. Huh? It’s a baseball not an electric eel.
As someone who gripped and pitched a lot of baseballs in high school (successfully) and college (unsuccessfully), I’ve never understood having to Vaseline a baseball to the point where it turns the color of a tangerine.
It makes no sense, just like Alonso’s and Glasnow’s crazy conspiracies, but these are the tin-foil hat times we live in.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com