The schedule is set for the NAHL's 49th season.

When the puck drops in September, a record 32 teams are set to play in the league.

"It's nice, it's a big thing for our league and everything," Bismarck Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "There's new teams coming in, and we're fortunate to be a team that's been around for quite some time, and the league has done a great job of becoming a powerhouse in moving kids along to college hockey."

It's another year for the Bobcats to build rivalries with their divisional opponents.

"We have great rivalries, and the parity of our division is what strikes me most," Sedevie said. "Two years ago, for game 60, couldn't have written it up any better for us, and then this year, we were out of the playoffs while being two points out of second."

The Bobcats start the season at the NAHL Showcase Sept. 13-16 this season, followed by a road trip to Aberdeen to face the Wings.

"There's pros and cons to it all, but the big thing is, we want to have a better start than we've had in a lot of years and in the whole first half of the season," Sedevie said. "Going down to Aberdeen for their home opener will be fun, we've had a good rivalry with them the last few years and while their building is tough to win in, we've had success there the last few years."

The Bobcats' first home series is Sept. 29-30 against North Iowa.

The series against the Wings and Bulls are followed by an extremely early break weekend for the Bobcats, which is something Sedevie has mixed feelings about.

"It'll be all right (having the break that early) if we go 8-0," Sedevie joked. "I'm not the biggest fan of it, there's outside factors like our fans supporting other sports, and things like the pheasant or deer openers are big, and those are things, when you step back from the coaching role and look at it from a GM role, you understand why some decisions are made.

"Ideally you'd want that date somewhere in the second half, but it's an OK spot where it's at, especially compared to last year, where we had our break, then two games, and then Christmas break, that was a tough spot to have a break."

Their other weekend break, outside of the usual days off for Thanksgiving and Christmas, comes in mid-March.

"When you come back after Christmas and you're thrown into the fire and have a lot of games, it's gotta be a balance," Sedevie said. "It's important that guys get to see their families, and with that second break in the second half, we'll be able to reset and with how taxing the season is on your athletes, I'm happy that break is there."

That break comes just before Bismarck's longest homestand of the year, giving the Bobcats more than a full month at home between trips away from the VFW Sports Center.

"We need to put ourselves in a better spot so we're not getting to that last month, where if you look at our team the last two years, we've been the best team in the Central in the second half of the season and the worst in the division in the first half," Sedevie said. "The emphasis on getting every point down the stretch the last two years, we feel as a staff we need to be more consistent from start to finish so we don't put ourselves in a position where we're playing playoff hockey for two straight months."

Bismarck's longest homestand stretch runs from March 22 to April 12.

"You always want to be good at home," Sedevie said. "That's a nice part about playing in Bismarck, we've traditionally been very good in front of our fans and it's a tough place to play because of the support we get from our fans."

Bismarck's longest consecutive games roadtrip is five games, strung from Jan. 26-Feb. 9.

"You see it at our level and even on the highest level, good teams have to win on the road," Sedevie said. "That's building for the playoffs, because to have success in the playoffs, and even to make the playoffs, you have to win on the road."

Bismarck's schedule against Minot definitely changes the most.

Whereas the 2022-23 schedule had the teams lined up to play exclusively home-and-home series -- though several winter storms kept that from occurring exactly as planned -- the 2023-24 schedule is a little more frenetic.

"Last year it felt like we played them a lot early and then didn't see them at all late in the year," Sedevie said. "With how close we are as cities and the history between our two teams over the years, every time we play them, it's playoff hockey, no matter if it's game five or game 60 in the season."

Bismarck ends the 2023 calendar year with two road games against Minot Dec. 29 and 30, then caps the year with a home game on New Year's Eve.

After missing Minot for all of January, the teams play a home-and-home in early February and Bismarck takes a singular trip up to Minot on March 5 before the teams play each other in four straight to end the season.

"When you're going through our schedule, you can call it a rare weekend where we have a one-game set, you don't want to call it an off weekend, but it kind of is," Sedevie said. "You have a lot of emphasis on that one game to get those two points.

"Then when you get those super sets, where you play a lot of games in a row, it feels almost like the Showcase, and when you look at those busy weeks where you're playing almost every night, you have to manage your personnel and take care of your guys to make sure they stay fresh."

Bismarck plays St. Cloud six times in a month between Nov. 17 and Dec. 16, and Aberdeen eight times in a seven-week span from Feb. 16-March 30.

"When I looked at our schedule, that's a nice thing of this year," Sedevie said. "Last year, we played North Iowa six in a row right at the end of the year, and that was a unique situation, and that's something about junior hockey because you can have those kinds of things thrown your way.

"When you look at this year's schedule, from a coaches standpoint, the balance is much better, and it's better for the fans too, because that balance means they can see a different team over seeing the same team back-to-back-to-back."

The one part of Bismarck's schedule which remains unknown is their opponents in the NAHL Showcase.

"The next step going forward is the anticipation of who we're playing in the Showcase," Sedevie said. "That should come out in the next three weeks. We were in Nashville for the NHL draft, and had our coaches meetings there, and they said three weeks there."