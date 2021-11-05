Powerful Paul part of Marauders' strong O-line

It's tough to get anywhere in the NSIC, literally or figuratively, without strong play in the trenches.

This season, the big boys up front have made major strides for the University of Mary football team and as a result the Marauders are moving up in the standings.

Sophomore Conner Paul, a Billings, Mont., native, has been a big part of it. The Marauders' right guard bench presses 385 pounds, squats 580 and along with Drake Lalim, Sam Harris, Melvin Hudson and Alec Rodriguez, are getting good at moving defenders out of the way. Going into today's 2 p.m. tilt against rival Minot State, the Marauders average 443 yards and 33 points per game, both top five in the Northern Sun.

Paul and Lalim started as true freshmen in 2019. The rest of fairly new to the crew but have fit right in.

"Drake and I and Dylan (Thomsen) go back a few years together, but the newer guys have been great additions," said the 6-foot-2, 287-pound Paul. "They're just as crazy as the rest of us."

Paul's the handyman of the group. He started the first game of the season at center, has played some right guard but now appears locked in on the left side, next to Lalim. That versatility is one of the many traits head coach Craig Bagnell likes.

"I'd take 15 more CP's if I could," Bagnell said. "You want guys like him in your program."

Paul started as a civil engineering major, but switched to construction management, which appears to be the sweet spot.

"It's half business, half mathematics. The workload is not quite as much as engineering," he said. "I really love that."

The Marauders' improvement along the lines has been noticeable not only statistically, but to the lay person watching. They no longer get pushed around up front. In fact, often times they are the ones doing the pushing.

It starts in the weight room.

"It's continuing to feed the body, fuel the engine. Three, four, five meals a day ... financially, when you're living off campus and you don't have the unlimited plan, that can get a little interesting," said the good-natured Paul. "The physical demands can be tough, but that's what we sign up for, right? When you walk into the weight room, do you want to get better or not?"

Paul and Bagnell credited assistant coach Mark Martin for the continued technical improvement.

"It's been a big jump for us, but I definitely think there's another level we can get to," Paul said. "We're working a lot on our weaknesses and trying to build those into becoming strengths, opposed to just doing the stuff we're already good at."

While the progress has been obvious, Bagnell said there's still room for growth.

"The O-line did not play well at all in the first quarter against CSP last week. We gathered everybody on the sideline and coach Martin challenged those guys and the last two-and-a-half quarters they were really good," Bagnell said.

The Marauders (3-6) are going for their fourth win of the season today at the Bowl, although conversations with any player on the team is almost more about the ones that got away rather than the ones they did get.

"There have been a few games we let get away and that's the frustrating part," Paul said. "We've made really good strides, and that's definitely encouraging, but I don't think anybody is sitting here saying we feel great because we have a few more wins this year.

"We're trying to set a higher bar. I think we're close."

Today's opponent, Minot State, has just one win. Bagnell said the Beavers' record is misleading. They were tied 7-7 against Minnesota-Duluth last week and lost by just a single point to 7-2 Northern State Oct. 16.

Bagnell called Ali Muhammad one of the best tailbacks in the NSIC. Quarterback Dawson Macleary has played well after starter Ben Bolinske, a Minot High grad, went down with a broken collarbone early in the season.

Defensively, Bagnell said Knylen Miller-Levi is one of the better cornerbacks in the conference.

"They're playing some good football right now," Bagnell said of the Beavers. "I think to base anything off their record would be a mistake. They bring a lot of different challenges. We're expecting a tough, four-quarter game."

The Beavers and Marauders play for the Battle of the Big Lake trophy, which has taken up permanent residence in Minot of late. The last time the Marauders won was in 2014.

"It does take on some extra meaning, of course. We want that trophy," Paul said. "The bigger thing for us is to play good football and continue winning games and keep this positive momentum we have going."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

