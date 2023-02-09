A loss in the season opener did nothing to slow down the Bowman County Bulldogs.

Central McLean, currently ranked No. 5 in Class B girls basketball, beat the Bulldogs 63-48 in their season opener on Dec. 2 in Washburn.

Since then, Bowman County has won 19 games in a row, risen to No. 8 in the state poll and will take the No. 1 seed into the Region 7 tournament, which opens on Feb. 17 at Dickinson Trinity.

“Central McLean is well-coached, they’re a good team. They gave us some challenges, and gave us something to work on,” Bowman County coach Jaci Mrnak said. “Our girls really owned getting better as a team and working to get better. These girls have been working hard. They’ve been locked in as a team, playing team basketball, having a lot of fun.”

Senior forward Ellie Powell has led the way for a young Bulldogs squad.

The team’s lone senior, Powell – a 5-foot-11 forward – is averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds per game, after averaging 12.1 and 8.9 as a junior.

On Tuesday, Powell scored 27 points in a 60-50 Bowman County win over Dickinson Trinity, which was just one point shy of her season-high of 28 against Hettinger-Scranton. She had one stretch of six games in a row with a double-double.

“She’s having an amazing year,” Mrnak said. “I’ve coached her since she was in junior high and it’s just fun to see how much she’s progressed as a player and as a person. She’s always looking for her teammates, always trying to make everyone around her better.”

Jaci Fischer, a 5-8 junior guard, and Raegen Honeyman, a 5-10 sophomore forward, have played big roles for the Bulldogs as well.

“Jaci is averaging double figures in scoring and she’s our second-leading rebounder as a guard,” Mrnak said. “Raegen averaged double figures for a number of games in a row and can play inside and outside.”

Bowman County has also gotten production from a number of sophomores. Landyn Gerbig started at point guard early in the season when the team had some injury issues and Julie Claire Sarsland has started at times as well and has been a defensive specialist, often guarding one of the opponent’s top threats.

“This is just a very special team,” Mrnak said. “All the girls love to play basketball, they work hard in the summer, they work hard during the season, they love to play the game and have fun and it’s made us successful.”

Bowman County (19-1, 10-0 Region 7) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at Glen Ullin-Hebron (13-5, 6-3 Region 7).

For Mrnak, a pair of wins over strong South Dakota teams helped propel the Bulldogs on their long winning streak.

“We played Faith, a really good B program in South Dakota and from that game on, we played so well as a team, they were all connected, all playing as a team. It just started clicking,” Mrnak said. “We played Belle Fourche, a good A school, and that was a big turning point. They’re good and physical and we were able to match that physicality.”

Going into the regional, the Bulldogs will be hoping to continue their success and improve on last season’s third-place finish in Region 7.

“Grant County-Mott-Regent is a very good team,” Mrnak said. “Coach (Sara) Seidler always has them ready to go. Beulah is always going to be up there. They have three good players and they could make a run as well.

“We’re very excited. They’ve worked their tails off all season, they’ve been locked in every single game. We need to continue to get better, work on some little things in practice. At regional time, anybody can win on any given night so we have to prepare ourselves but take it one game at a time.”