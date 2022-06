Peyerl, Mustangs win state golf titles

West Fargo Sheyenne swept the titles on Wednesday at the state Class A boys golf tournament.

The Mustangs won their second consecutive state team title and Nate Peyerl claimed the Mustangs’ first state individual title as the two-day tournament concluded at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo.

Peyerl, who was tied for the lead with Fargo North’s Landon Olson after Tuesday’s opening round, carded a 1-over par 72 after opening with a 1-under 70. His 36-hole total of 142 – even par – was three shots better than Olson, who shot a 75 in the second round,

Olson edged Gabe Benson of Fargo Davies by one stroke for second place.

West Fargo Sheyenne finished with a team total of 593, posting a 299 in the second round after sharing the lead with Davies at 294 after 18 holes.

The Mustangs placed four golfers in the individual top 12.

Along with Peyerl, Andrew Wilhelm (73-75) came in fourth with a 148, Ben Likness (75-77) tied for ninths with a 152 and Aiden Knodel (78-75) tied for 11th with a 153.

East Region golfers led the way at the state tournament, with 18 of the top 21 individuals representing East squads.

Matthew Souther of Legacy was the top individual finisher from the West. The Sabers junior shot rounds of 75 and 79 to tie for 13th with a 154.

Jack Homiston of Dickinson and Brock Jones of Minot tied for 19th at 155.

The top four team finishers were East squads. Grand Forks Red River (616) came in third and Fargo North (622) fourth.

Century was the top West Region team, shooting 307 in the opening round and 326 on Wednesday to finish at 633. Minot was sixth, seven shots back of the Patriots.

Fargo Shanley’s Jake Skarperud, who tied for fifth, was named the Senior Athlete of the Year and Adam Gronaas of Davies was named coach of the year.

