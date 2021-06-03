Peaking Bobcats set for showdown series with Abereen

Peaking in the postseason is what all teams hope to do.

Layne Sedevie, head coach and general manager of the Bismarck Bobcats, has his team doing exactly that.

The Bobcats beat the Minnesota Wilderness three times in five days last week to advance to the NAHL’s Central Division finals. Game 1 of that series, in Aberdeen against the top team in the league, is tonight at 7:15.

The Wings went the distance with Minot, needing five games to advance, winning the clincher Sunday night in overtime. The Bobcats have not played since May 25, but rest did the Bobcats good.

“It’s nice to be rested this time of year and a byproduct of that is being healthy. We’re ready to go,” Sedevie said. “The hardest thing to do in sports is end a team’s season, especially in their building. For us to sweep a good hockey team was huge.”

Ending it early against the Wilderness allowed for additional healing for the Bobcats, who were hit hard by the injury bug throughout the season.

“The guys got to enjoy it a little bit. They were able to have some normalcy in their lives. Get a little time off and recharge for what we hope is a busy stretch run here,” Sedevie said.