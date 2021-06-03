Peaking Bobcats set for showdown series with Abereen

Peaking in the postseason is what all teams hope to do.
Layne Sedevie, head coach and general manager of the Bismarck Bobcats, has his team doing exactly that.
The Bobcats beat the Minnesota Wilderness three times in five days last week to advance to the NAHL’s Central Division finals. Game 1 of that series, in Aberdeen against the top team in the league, is tonight at 7:15.
The Wings went the distance with Minot, needing five games to advance, winning the clincher Sunday night in overtime. The Bobcats have not played since May 25, but rest did the Bobcats good.
“It’s nice to be rested this time of year and a byproduct of that is being healthy. We’re ready to go,” Sedevie said. “The hardest thing to do in sports is end a team’s season, especially in their building. For us to sweep a good hockey team was huge.”
Ending it early against the Wilderness allowed for additional healing for the Bobcats, who were hit hard by the injury bug throughout the season.
“The guys got to enjoy it a little bit. They were able to have some normalcy in their lives. Get a little time off and recharge for what we hope is a busy stretch run here,” Sedevie said.
The first two games of the series will be played in Aberdeen, Friday and Saturday, before it comes to Bismarck for Game 3 June 11. Game 4, if necessary, would be the following night. If Game 5 is needed, it will be played June 14 in Aberdeen.
The Bobcats were explosive in their sweep of the Wilderness. Bismarck scored 16 goals and almost everyone got involved. Twelve Bobcats scored and 16 registered points.
“We scored by committee. Guys that are our big-time players, they were, but a lot of guys chipped in and that has to happen this time of year,” Sedevie said.
First-line forward Tim Piechowski netted a team-high three goals. The D-I commit to St. Thomas (Minn.) also had three assists.
Sedevie also singled out the line of Nico Chmelevski (2 goals-2 assists--4 points), Owen Michaels (1-3—4) and Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe (1-2—3).
“Chemelevski, Howe and Michaels was one of our best lines. They played really well,” Sedevie said. “The nice thing is you could say that about a lot of our guys. We need that to continue.”
Aberdeen has had the Bobcats’ number during the regular season, winning all but one of the 12 matchups. The playoffs, however, are a different animal and the Bobcats are hot, healthy and three wins away from advancing to Blaine, Minnesota, for a shot at a championship.
“(Aberdeen) is a good team. You look at the year they had, it speaks for itself,” Sedevie said. “You start way back in August hoping to put yourself in position to compete for the Robertson Cup. I’m really proud of our players. This season has been challenging and unique in ways we never could’ve imagined but we’re close to being able to buy rings.”
