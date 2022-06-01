 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patriots win team title at West Region golf

On a tough course, in tough conditions, the Century Patriots were able to grind their way to another team title.

Century won for the eighth consecutive time this spring, battling through a tough day at the Links of North Dakota to win the West Region tournament. The Patriots placed four golfers in the top 10 and finished with a 331, seven strokes ahead of Minot.

“I liked how the guys really battled,” Patriots coach Preston Brown said. “It was tough condition-wise and it’s a tough setup for us with our style. We knew it was going to be a tough day but they found a way to get it done.”

The wide-open links-style course, combined with some gusting winds, made for a challenge.

“It just looks really intimidating from the tees,” Brown said. “For a lot of the guys who haven’t played it, there are a lot of blind tee shots and that can be a hard thing to deal with.”

Brown was happy with the way his team was able to grind.

“It was a hard day, the course setup was hard, the wind was hard, it was a battle to the end and somehow we came out on top,” he said.

Logan Schoepp was one of only two golfers to break 80 on the day, leading the Patriots with a 78, two strokes back of medalist Kasen Rostad of Minot.

“We had four in top 10,” Brown said. “A couple of guys went back a bit but Schoepp led the charge.

“He had a really nice round. He had a tough stretch of holes where he bogeyed five in a row, which is uncharacteristic for him. He didn’t hit his irons well today but he’s a grinder. For him to finish second on a day he didn’t feel like he had it and he’s battling 40 mile per hour winds, it was awesome to watch him.”

Three other Patriots finished in the top 10 in the final tuneup before next week’s state tournament.

Dylan Nosbusch carded an 82 to finish sixth, Anders Alm was tied for seventh one shot back and Parker Beck posted an 84 to finish in a three-way tie for ninth.

“Dylan and Anders have both been steady for us,” Brown said. “They’re really coming along when we need them to. They’re finding their game late in the season. They’ll be a big part of us having success next week.

“Parker, even though he’s just a seventh-grader, he’ll get strong consideration to be in our top six for state."

The state tournament is set for June 7-8 at Rose Creek in Fargo, which will be another tough test.

“We’re ready to get it going,” Brown said. “We need to get back and have a good week of practice.

“Rose Creek is a good challenge. It may not be as visually intimidating as a links-style course but it has its own set of challenges. You have to hit good tee shots to set up your second shots.”

West Region Golf Tournament

At Links of N.D.

Team scores

1. Century 331. 2. Minot 338. 3. St. Mary’s 342. 4. Dickinson 343. 5. Williston 353. 6. Legacy 360. 7. Bismarck 362. 8. Mandan 362. 9. Jamestown 373. 10. Watford City 394. 11. Turtle Mountain 461.

Individual Top 10

1. Kasen Rostad, Min, 37-39 – 76. 2. Logan Schoepp, Cen, 38-40 – 78. 3. Caden Willer, SM, 39-41 – 80. 4. (tie) Jack Homiston, Dick, 43-38 – 81 and Jayce Johnson, Man, 41-40 – 81. 6. Dylan Nosbusch, Cen, 41-41 – 82. 7. (tie) Anders Alm, Cen, 41-42 – 83 and Kale Schultz, Leg, 41-42 – 83. 9. (tie) Parker Beck, Cen, 40-44 – 84, Evan Groll, Dick, 43-41 – 84 and Henry Langhans, Min, 39-45 – 84.

By Team

CENTURY (331): Logan Schoepp 38-40 – 78, Dylan Nosbusch 41-41 – 82, Duncan Tufte 43-45 – 88, Cameron Wittenberg 44-45 – 89, Anders Alm 41-42 – 83, Lucas Boustead 44-44 – 88, Aidan Kaufman 44-47 – 91, Parker Beck 40-44 – 84.

MINOT (338): Henry Langhans 39-45 – 84, Peyton Bartsch 44-49 – 93, Kasen Rostad 37-39 – 76, Brock Jones 41-44 – 85, Tyler Bast 49-44 – 93, Ben Svangstu 46-49 – 95.

ST. MARY’S (342): Caden Willer 39-41 – 80, Quinn Shillingstad 41-45 – 86, Mason Mrachek 46-47 – 93, Ryker Landers 43-43 – 86, Ryder Benning 44-46 – 90, Matt Selensky 49-52 – 101.

DICKINSON (343): Jack Homiston 43-38 – 81, Evan Groll 43-41 – 84, Grant Bittner 43-45 – 88, Jace Elkin 49-52 – 102, Kyller Hughes 42-48 – 90, Kaden Hintz 47-45 – 92.

WILLISTON (353): Evan Fisher 42-45 – 87, Justin Heller 43-42 – 85, Aiden Rustad 45-50 – 95, Kane Shannon 49-53 – 102, Breyden Ekblad 51-39 – 100, Caden Vaughn 42-44 – 86.

LEGACY (360): Matt Souther 43-42 – 85, Andrew Neigum 45-50 – 95, Sam Miller 48-49 – 97, Josiah Will 56-55 – 111, Kale Schultz 41-42 – 83, Karter Klein 52-51 – 103.

BISMARCK (362): Luke Dockter 40-47 – 87, Dawson Lentz 43-48 – 91, Owen Haase 47-46 – 93, Charlie Jerome 45-46 – 91, Judson Meschke 45-52 – 97, Reece Nagel 48-47 – 95.

MANDAN (362): Jayce Johnson 41-40 – 81, Shawn Pack 42-46 – 88, Bennett Leingang 44-53 – 97, Carsen Pittman 50-53 – 103, Jayden Arenz 45-51 – 96, Stran Ressler 55-64 – 119.

JAMESTOWN (373): Andrew Walz 47-43 – 90, Easton Romsdal 41-48 – 89, Hunter Gegelman 46-53 – 99, Camron Anderson 53-43 – 96, Jordan Dooley 50-48 – 98, Luke LeFevre 52-53 – 105.

WATFORD CITY (394): Gavin McCauley 49-50 – 99, Aiden Pelton 48-49 – 97, Jodus Talley 52-59 – 111, Kiaran Olson 47-54 – 101, Hunter Erwin 57-53 – 110, Zach Tomlinson 46-51 – 97.

TURTLE MOUNTAIN (461): Houston Davis 61-53 – 114, Matt Desjarlais 51-57 – 108, Kruze Lafountain 58-65 – 123, Trevor Azure 58-58 – 116.

Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Logan Schoepp, Century.

Coach of the Year: Preston Brown, Century.

