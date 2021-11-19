Patriots sweep Deacons, look for sixth title in seven years

On Thursday, Century took a little time to settle in to the new courts at the Bismarck Event Center. On Friday, it looked like the Patriots had played there for years.

Behind the strength of double-digit kills from juniors Logan Nissley and Claire Bauman and senior Macy Fridgen, Century powered through Fargo Shanley to reach its 11th straight Class A state title game, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18.

"We've worked our tails off this entire season and this has been our big goal," senior defensive specialist Autumn Ketterling said. "We're really excited to be here."

The Patriots looked like a team on a mission throughout their dismantling of the Deacons.

"We wanted to have a lot of energy going in," Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "We wanted to play with confidence, play high-communication, low-error volleyball. We had momentum right from the start and it just continued."

Century went full effort after every ball, got into system in the blink of an eye on balls that looked certain to have them out of system, and kept the Deacons' serve-receive off-balance all afternoon.

"We've gotten better about out-of-system ball all season," Zastoupil said. "We did a nice job of being out of system but still being able to swing to an open area and capitalizing on it."

In the first set, Century built a 15-9 lead on the Deacons, not through any long run, but through consistently getting two or three points to every one of Shanley's.

A late 5-0 run by the Deacons temporarily staved off the end of the first set, but even that was ended by the Patriots clinching the final two points for a 25-18 first-set victory.

"One of our big goals was to work on our communication and have a lot of communication throughout the game," Ketterling said. "I think we did that tonight. We're a pretty close team this year, and we have a lot of reliability in each other and trust each other to make big serves or big hits."

Shanley had the second set tied at 7-7, but a 9-0 run led by senior libero Jaycie Clarke's serving prowess all but put the game out of reach.

"We tried to focus on keeping our momentum up," Ketterling said. "We focused on one point at a time and then just kept expanding it."

Century put an exclamation point on the second set with a monster kill that hit straight off a Shanley player's face before hitting the ground, and closed out the Deacons shortly thereafter.

"Our girls like to swing, we're not a big tipping team," Zastoupil said. "We always joke we're not that good at tipping. We like to swing, and that can catch a defense on their heels at times, and then you can mix in some tip shots and capitalize on that. We were able to spread the ball around to our hitters and keep their blockers guessing on where to go."

In the third set, Century was out of system more than it had been in the first two sets, and combined with a hit-or-miss block, the Deacons were able to hang with the Patriots early on.

Zastoupil stuck to her rotations and kept moving players on and off the floor, and while the high energy level of the first two sets seemed to have left temporarily, the Patriots were doggedly stringing points together to keep them in front.

"I love to run with a number of kids, because they have specialties and it helps keep us involved," Zastoupil said. "It also helps with your conditioning, because it's really only Logan and our libero that play all the time. For the rest of them, they get a little bit of a break, and not just a physical break, a mental break, where they can see the floor, watch a bit, and then get back in."

Shanley took a timeout with the Patriots up just four points, 19-15, hoping to spark its team to a rally. Instead, Century closed out the match on a 6-3 run.

"We worked a lot on going cross and line," Ketterling said. "We worked on getting in our positions, staying true to our defense, and playing more offensively than defensively."

Senior Paige McAllister led the Deacons with 10 kills. Senior Olivia Vetter had 29 assists, seven digs, an ace and one kill kill, 29 assists. Freshman Clara Robin finished with eight kills, eight digs and an assist.

Nissley led the Patriots in digs (15) and kills (12). Bauman had 12 kills, Fridgen 10. Jaycie Clarke totaled 11 digs and a pair of aces.

With both Class A semifinals concluded, Century knows their final opponent of the season, Bismarck High. As if it could be anybody else, after the teams split their four previous meetings.

"The environment should be fun because we're hosting here in Bismarck," Zastoupil said. "We'll both have great fan support, it should be a great game, two great teams competing for a state title. It should be a good one, and probably a long one!"

