Patriots, Sabers open season with tie

Century came into the game ranked second in the region in the coaches’ poll, but having received more first-place votes than any other team.

It boasted firepower with senior forward Nikko Helderop first in the region in points last season (9-8-17) and Brako fifth (8-4-12).

Seidel was second in the WDA in goals (12) and third in points (14) last season.

Weigel entered the season with more shutouts than anyone else in the region last season (6) and he teamed with Luis Rivera to keep the sheet clean in the first half.

Weigel made a save but gave up a rebound that led to a hard shot, that Rivera cleared with a boot 10 minutes into the half. Rivera made another foot save two minutes later.

In the 12th minute, Braydon Bushaw banged a shot off the left upright for the Patriots. It was still scoreless when the teams took a mandatory water stoppage 20 minutes in with the temperature hovering around 91 degrees.

Minutes later, Legacy midfielder Jack Byberg of Legacy was injured and carted off with what is reported to be a broken arm. A minute later, Gabriel Saah had Legacy’s first scoring chance of the half when he beat Cleary but sent the shot off the goal pipe.