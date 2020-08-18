Patriots, Sabers open season with tie

Bismarck Century senior back Kenneth Brako and Bismarck Legacy senior midfielder TJ Seidel are two of the top returning scorers in WDA soccer and on Tuesday at the Bismarck Community Bowl, they showed why.
Brako scored early in the second half and Seidel answered late in the half as the Patriots and Sabers opened the season with a 1-1 tie.
Nicolaus Burgess’ header off a corner kick by Legacy went just wide as time ran out.
“Realistically, we made one big mistake and good teams capitalize on that,’” Century coach Ryan Oskerson said. “I thought we got pushed too high, got away from soccer smart and got greedy. I thought we controlled most of the game. I thought we deserved more than we got.”
Century took 21 shots, while Legacy took 17.
“I think that we are two of the better teams out west and I think both teams have solid players. I can’t wait until we play each other again,” Legacy coach Tom Marcis said.
Brako’s skills were on display all game as he mounted several attacks on Legacy keeper Lucas Weigel, who stopped 10 shots in the game.
Seidel’s were there on one attack and he burst through two defenders and scored the tying goal with ease against Century’s Ben Cleary, who didn’t have a chance. Cleary finished with eight saves.
Century came into the game ranked second in the region in the coaches’ poll, but having received more first-place votes than any other team.
It boasted firepower with senior forward Nikko Helderop first in the region in points last season (9-8-17) and Brako fifth (8-4-12).
Seidel was second in the WDA in goals (12) and third in points (14) last season.
Weigel entered the season with more shutouts than anyone else in the region last season (6) and he teamed with Luis Rivera to keep the sheet clean in the first half.
Weigel made a save but gave up a rebound that led to a hard shot, that Rivera cleared with a boot 10 minutes into the half. Rivera made another foot save two minutes later.
In the 12th minute, Braydon Bushaw banged a shot off the left upright for the Patriots. It was still scoreless when the teams took a mandatory water stoppage 20 minutes in with the temperature hovering around 91 degrees.
Minutes later, Legacy midfielder Jack Byberg of Legacy was injured and carted off with what is reported to be a broken arm. A minute later, Gabriel Saah had Legacy’s first scoring chance of the half when he beat Cleary but sent the shot off the goal pipe.
Century’s cleanest chance was a straight-on direct kick from 35 yards by Brako that Weigel handled with ease. It would be different later on.
The first half ended in a scoreless tie.
Brako broke the tie just 3:29 into the second half. He gained possession near midfield and weaved through the defense before taking a shot from about 18 yards out.
Weigel appeared to have it played and went to his knees to smother it, but the ball slipped through and into the net.
“It’s kind of like a hockey goal in that the keeper was blocked,” Marcis said. “He made so many great saves, then one goes in like that. But if the keeper’s blocked, he didn’t see it.”
With 25:40 left, Legacy’s Luis Rivera and Century’s Kaiden Campbell were sent off with red cards after a shoving match. When play resumed, Brako had possession of the ball and put a shot on goal right away that Weigel stopped.
With just over 20 minutes to play, Cleary made a leaping save on Saah’s bending liner from 20 yards to keep it a one-goal game.
That play made Seidel’s dash through the defense big. He took possession near midfield and slipped past the defense en route to the tying goal in the 71st minute.
