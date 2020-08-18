Patriots grind out second golf win

Some call it grit. Some call it moxie. Whatever you call it, the Century girls is showing they have it.
After losing their No. 2 player, Leah Herbel, to an injury, the Patriots have ground out hard-won victories in their first two tournaments of the season.
Century edged Minot by three stroke in the season opener at the Jamestown County Club on Monday. Tuesday they were a single stroke better than the Majettes, 354-355 in the Bismarck High Invitational at Tom O'Leary Golf Course.
As was the case Monday, when she posted an eye-popping 69, Century's Hannah Herbel was the medalist at Tom O'Leary. She shot a 79 on Tuesday to win by four strokes over Williston junior Carrie Carmichael. Legacy sophomore Ava Kalanek placed third with a 84.
In the team race, Mandan shot a 367 for third place and Legacy carded a 373 for fourth place.
Hannah and Leah Herbel, both sophomores, have been integral parts of Century's back-to-back state championships. Hannah was the medalist both seasons, while Leah placed fourth and fifth.
Thus, the loss of Leah left a sizable hole in coach Jeff Rasmussen's lineup. But Riley Crothers, Regan Braun, Aliyah Iverson and Navisha Soni have teamed up with Hannah to carry the Patriots to two wins.
Rasmussen said way the rest of team has risen to the occasion bears mute testimony to the character of the individual players.
"The great thing about it is it shows the resilience of our team. ... It shows the girls are stepping up when they're called upon and doing a great job," he said.
"Obviously we look forward to having Leah back ... but the girls realize this is their time and they're taking advantage of it," Rasmussen added.
Rasmussen said there's no timetable for Leah's return.
"Something is going on with one of her legs. ... A nagging injury is not something we want to deal with all year long," Rasmussen said. "We're trying to get her 100 percent before we send her out there. That way she'll be full strength when she comes back."
Meanwhile, the tournaments keep coming. Next Monday the West Region teams will gather at South Heart for the Dickinson Invitational at Pheasant Country Golf Course.
Rasmussen said if Minot or another team should overtake the Patriots at South Heart or elsewhere, he can live with it because the ultimate goal is the state tournament.
"We plan to peak a month and one-half from now. Part of that is not getting caught up in results along the way," he said.
Herbel said her entire game was on when she carded her 69 at Jamestown. Tuesday she had to scramble to notch her 79.
"I couldn't chip to save my life and I couldn't hit any greens in regulation. And it doesn't help your score when you have a 10-foot putt for par," she noted.
Her round consisted of a 41 on the front nine and a 38 on the back nine. She carded two birdies, six pars, eight bogeys and two double bogeys. She came in one under on the par-4 seventh hole and the par-4 12th hole.
"I had an eagle putt on No. 13 and I got to within about three feet," Herbel said.
The tournament began in mild morning conditions, but much of it was played in early afternoon temperatures that reached 94 degrees.
Herbel said the conditions were tolerable.
"For me, it wasn't too bad," she said. "There was a nice breeze that helped. I thought the heat would be worse today than it actually was."
Whatever the reason, scores ran higher at par-69 O'Leary than they did the day before on the par-72 Jamestown Country Club course. Thirty-four of the golfers who played both courses saw their scores rise on Tuesday. Only 14 were able to drop strokes.
Herbel attributed Monday's 69, the lowest she's shot in competition, partly to familiarity with the course.
"I really like the Jamestown Country Club. I've played it quite often and I know the layout," she said. "I played with (teammate) Riley Crothers yesterday and we had a great time. It was really fun, and I was proud of her. She shot a 78."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!