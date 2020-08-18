Patriots grind out second golf win

"The great thing about it is it shows the resilience of our team. ... It shows the girls are stepping up when they're called upon and doing a great job," he said.

"Obviously we look forward to having Leah back ... but the girls realize this is their time and they're taking advantage of it," Rasmussen added.

Rasmussen said there's no timetable for Leah's return.

"Something is going on with one of her legs. ... A nagging injury is not something we want to deal with all year long," Rasmussen said. "We're trying to get her 100 percent before we send her out there. That way she'll be full strength when she comes back."

Meanwhile, the tournaments keep coming. Next Monday the West Region teams will gather at South Heart for the Dickinson Invitational at Pheasant Country Golf Course.

Rasmussen said if Minot or another team should overtake the Patriots at South Heart or elsewhere, he can live with it because the ultimate goal is the state tournament.

"We plan to peak a month and one-half from now. Part of that is not getting caught up in results along the way," he said.

Herbel said her entire game was on when she carded her 69 at Jamestown. Tuesday she had to scramble to notch her 79.