Patriots edge Demons in semifinal

Bismarck High didn’t leave the party quietly on Friday at the West Region girls basketball tournament. Instead, Bismarck Century sent the pesky Demons away with a 75-69 win and clinched a berth in tonight’s championship against Bismarck Legacy.
Only three teams have claimed West Region titles since the girls went to the winter season in 2002-03: Bismarck High, Bismarck Century and Mandan. It’s up to second-seeded Century — owner of nine of those titles — to keep that streak live.
Freshman Logan Nissley’s 19-point second half and the team’s 14 offensive rebounds helped the Patriots overcome ball-control issues that led to 25 turnovers.
“I’m real proud of the girls,” Century coach Ron Metz said. “Big credit to our bench getting us through the first half when we had foul trouble. We had girls playing that we weren’t sure were court ready and that gives me a lot of confidence.”
Nissley had two points and two fouls at the half. She finished with a game-high 21 points. “With the fouls that she had she was just never able to get into the flow of the game,” Metz said. “That was the whole first half for us, nobody was got into a flow.”
The Demons were the cause.
“The first half they came out and pressured us and it worked. I mean, we were struggling offensively,” Nissley said. “We were struggling to get anything.”
Jilee Golus, who had 15 points for the Demons, scored seven straight at BHS took a 19-14 lead with 7:26 left in the first half. The Patriots had battled through 10 turnovers to that point.
Over the next four minutes, Century had just one turnover and outscored the Demons 15-1 to go up 29-20. Then they turned it over on six of their next eight possessions.
“It was very hard to keep it going,” Nissley said of the Patriots’ scoring runs. “In the end, we just came together.”
Bismarck never led in the second half, but the game was tied twice. The first time was s 38-all on Cadee Ryckman’s 3-pointer with 15:33 to play. Ryckman led the Demons with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Nissley’s big second half began with a 3-pointer with 13:11 left. At one point, she scored scored 10 straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers after the Demons had tied the game with 6:50 left on two steals and layups in six seconds.
Nissley added four free throws in the last 30 seconds.
“I tried to go to the basket more in the second half,” Nissley said. “My teammates helped me. They just said keep my head up.”
Her teammates helped more than that. Julia Fitterer had three 3-pointers and 16 points. Ashton Kinnebrew was 6-for-6 from the line on her way to 14 points and MaKayla Anderson had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Patriots were 27-for-34 from the free for line.
Bismarck will play Bismarck St. Mary’s this morning with the winner advancing to the state tournament.