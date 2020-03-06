Patriots edge Demons in semifinal

Jilee Golus, who had 15 points for the Demons, scored seven straight at BHS took a 19-14 lead with 7:26 left in the first half. The Patriots had battled through 10 turnovers to that point.

Over the next four minutes, Century had just one turnover and outscored the Demons 15-1 to go up 29-20. Then they turned it over on six of their next eight possessions.

“It was very hard to keep it going,” Nissley said of the Patriots’ scoring runs. “In the end, we just came together.”

Bismarck never led in the second half, but the game was tied twice. The first time was s 38-all on Cadee Ryckman’s 3-pointer with 15:33 to play. Ryckman led the Demons with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Nissley’s big second half began with a 3-pointer with 13:11 left. At one point, she scored scored 10 straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers after the Demons had tied the game with 6:50 left on two steals and layups in six seconds.

Nissley added four free throws in the last 30 seconds.

“I tried to go to the basket more in the second half,” Nissley said. “My teammates helped me. They just said keep my head up.”