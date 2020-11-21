Patriots claim fifth title in six years

A pair of Olivia Soine aces opened the second set, and West Fargo went on to open an early 9-4 lead. The Patriots put together a 9-3 run to pull even for the first time in the match at 13-13. Century nabbed its first lead at 22-21 and rallied to take the back-and-forth second set 29-27.

“I think No. 1, our blockers started touching a few things to slow it down,” Zastoupil said. “They're a huge team. They block well, they hit well, they've got a number of different weapons on the other side.”

The Patriots rode that momentum into the third game, starting off with a 7-1 lead and building an 11-point cushion. Century had its foot on the gas and never let up to clinch the third game 25-17 on a Claire Bauman kill.

“We had to go within ourselves, go within each other and just trust each other,” said sophomore Logan Nissley, who pounded out 13 kills and had 23 digs. “Another big thing was our momentum and our energy. I think after that first set we really brought that to the table, and that’s what won us the match.”

Century didn’t waste any time getting down to business in the fourth frame. The Patriots held comfortable leads throughout the set and left West Fargo to play catch-up.