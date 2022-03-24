Overtime goal sends UND home

Notre Dame had two chances to celebrate a game-winning goal Thursday evening, and the second of the two counted, as they upset North Dakota 2-1 in overtime.

Playing in the regional semifinal in Albany, the Fighting Irish had a potential game-winning goal in the final seconds of regulation waved off before sniping home the game-winner on a power play less than two minutes into overtime.

North Dakota started the scoring late in the first period, with defenseman Brent Johnson taking a feed from Jackson Kunz and sending a wristshot on net that found its way through traffic and beat Notre Dame goaltender Matthew Galajda.

The first period, outside of Johnson's goal, was tightly played, with the two teams combining for just nine shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Notre Dame opened up the second period hot, and quickly tagged North Dakota goalie Zach Driscoll with the game-tying goal.

The Slaggert brothers tormented North Dakota all night long, and it was Landon that scored the tying goal, with Graham assisting.

Zone time was more plentiful in the second period, particularly for the Hawks, but neither team could take advantage.

Each team also had a power play in the second period, but Notre Dame's talented penalty kill iced out UND, and North Dakota kept the Irish power play off the board.

Play loosened and tightened up at various points of the third period as the teams vied for the go-ahead goal.

After a slow start off the first period, Driscoll was tested and forced to make several excellent saves in the second and third periods, just managing to keep UND level at times.

North Dakota didn't have a bevy of excellent chances compared to their icemates, but by far their best opportunity came on a penalty shot midway through the third.

After getting hooked on a makeshift breakaway, Riese Gaber got the chance to test Galajda one-on-one, but he fired the chance wide.

The biggest drama of the game came in the final few seconds of the third period, as Notre Dame appeared to beat Driscoll cleanly with four-tenths of a second remaining in regulation on a short-handed goal, reminiscent of Justin Holl's tally with six-tenths left against the same team back in 2014.

A ten-minute replay review ensued and it was eventually ruled that time had expired before the puck entered the net, sending the game to overtime.

It was a relatively short overtime, as North Dakota was called for a penalty that temporarily leveled the game at four skaters a side before Notre Dame went onto the power play.

Graham Slaggert ended North Dakota's season with a shot from the wall that snuck through bodies in front of Driscoll and went bar down and in.

Driscoll and Galajda each made 23 saves on the night before the game-winning shot was made.

