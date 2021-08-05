O'Halloran dominant over six innings, but Duluth edges Larks in 10

Connor O'Halloran was dominant over six innings Thursday for the Larks.
Unfortunately for the home team, the Rochester Honkers scored two runs in the ninth to force extra innings and then won it in the 10th for a 4-3 Northwoods League victory at Municipal Ballpark.
The loss, the fifth in a row for the Larks, featured stellar pitching from both teams. But nobody was better than O'Halloran, who came to the Larks from the Big Ten via the University of Michigan.
In six innings Thursday night in front of 1,910 fans, O'Halloran struck out 11 Honkers, allowing just one run on four hits to lower his earned run average to 2.72 in 43 innings.
Family ties brought the promising left-hander to Bismarck.
"My dad and (Will) Flynt played together in Taiwan ... just those baseball connections," O'Halloran said. "It's been a great experience. Really like my teammates. I enjoy working with Will. My host family has been awesome. Obviously, the fans and the atmosphere are great. You couldn't ask for more, right?"
O'Halloran had limited work during the college season for the Wolverines, a top D-I program which played in the College World Series final in 2019, losing 2-1 to Vanderbilt.
"As a younger guy at school, I kinda had to work my way up the totem pole," he said. "When I first got here, Will said we're going to start slow and build up. I started relieving and eventually went to starting and it's gone really well."
Zach Reeder and Bret Barnett tossed scoreless innings after O'Halloran's stellar six, setting up a Larks' rally in the bottom of the eighth.
Enrique Morales reached on an infield single to start the uprising and went to second on wild pitch. Drew Beazley followed with a single to left. After initially stopping at third, Morales came into score when the ball was booted in left field, tying the game at 1-all.
With two outs and nobody on, Jarrett Bickel and Cole Roberts singled. A wild pitch brought home Bickel for the go-ahead run and Ryan Curran made it 3-1 with a double to left.
Duluth rallied in the top of the ninth and scored the tying run on a bases-loaded walk. Blake Gallagher got ahead 0-2 on Cole Fontenelle, but the Honkers' clean-up hitter took four straight balls to tie it.
In the 10th, Rochester was able to plate its ghost runner, which started the inning on second base, but the Larks were not.
Despite a difficult second half for the Larks, O'Halloran has seen plenty of positives.
"There's a lot of good players from so many different levels and a lot of players cycle through, so you don't have scouting reports, necessarily, you just know the competition level is going to be really high every night," he said. "I just try to go right at guys, be aggressive and execute my pitches.
"The people in the stands that are watching the games care. They're really into it. Obviously we as players care, so just in terms of the atmosphere at the ballpark, you can feel that buzz every night. It's been a lot of fun."
The Larks have just five home games remaining. Three more with the Honkers, including tonight at 7:05 p.m., then two against Northwoods League leader St. Cloud on Aug. 11-12.
