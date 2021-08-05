O'Halloran dominant over six innings, but Duluth edges Larks in 10

Connor O'Halloran was dominant over six innings Thursday for the Larks.

Unfortunately for the home team, the Rochester Honkers scored two runs in the ninth to force extra innings and then won it in the 10th for a 4-3 Northwoods League victory at Municipal Ballpark.

The loss, the fifth in a row for the Larks, featured stellar pitching from both teams. But nobody was better than O'Halloran, who came to the Larks from the Big Ten via the University of Michigan.

In six innings Thursday night in front of 1,910 fans, O'Halloran struck out 11 Honkers, allowing just one run on four hits to lower his earned run average to 2.72 in 43 innings.

Family ties brought the promising left-hander to Bismarck.

"My dad and (Will) Flynt played together in Taiwan ... just those baseball connections," O'Halloran said. "It's been a great experience. Really like my teammates. I enjoy working with Will. My host family has been awesome. Obviously, the fans and the atmosphere are great. You couldn't ask for more, right?"

O'Halloran had limited work during the college season for the Wolverines, a top D-I program which played in the College World Series final in 2019, losing 2-1 to Vanderbilt.