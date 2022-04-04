Ogbu headed to UND after playing four years at NDSU

After playing four years of college football in Fargo, Bartholomew Ogbu is headed for Grand Forks.

The former Shiloh Christian standout announced Monday he will continue his career at North Dakota after four seasons at North Dakota State. Ogbu, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal in January after the Bison won their ninth FCS title in the last 11 seasons. Ogbu, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end, owns three championship rings from his time at NDSU.

Continuing his career on the other side of the heated in-state rivalry has already made for some interesting back-and-forth with his former teammates. UND plays at NDSU Nov. 19.

"A lot of players from NDSU reached out to congratulate me and say, 'see you in the fall," Ogbu said. "I played four years at NDSU. It was a great experience. I made a lot of friends, but it's all about competition. I'm going up to UND to compete and I'm excited about this opportunity."

UND was the first school to offer Ogbu a scholarship while he was a two-sport standout in football and basketball at Shiloh. UND head coach Bubba Schweigert was again the first to reach out when Ogbu's name appeared in the portal.

"The big thing was the relationship with coach Schweigert," Ogbu said. "When I decided to go up there on my official visit, everything just clicked. I felt really comfortable with coach Schweigert and coach (Austin) Flyger, my position coach. They plan to use my skill set on defense."

The academic angle was important for Ogbu, who also excels in the classroom. He'll graduate in May from NDSU with a major in business administration and minor in entrepreneurship. At UND, he'll pursue a master's in business administration.

"UND has one of the top MBA programs around," said Ogbu, who was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll multiple times. "Overall, it was just the best fit."

Ogbu battled injuries at NDSU, but returned to full strength last fall and contributed 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles-for-loss in seven games for the Bison, where competition for snaps is fierce.

He had multiple offers on the table, but the finalists were UND and Northern Iowa, another top FCS program. Remaining close to home was important.

"A big thing for me was making sure my friends and family were close," he said. "Having them be able to come to games is a lot of fun, so that is something I am happy about."

Ogbu got additional insight into the program from current players on the roster, including former AAU basketball buddies Elijah Klein and Trae Stecker of Mandan, who play wide receiver and tight end respectively at UND.

"We just talked about the program. What it's like. What they're doing on defense, things like that," he said.

Ogbu has dreams of playing professionally, but said that's on the back burner for now.

"I just want to be a good teammate. Be a good leader and help UND win," he said. "I'm going to take it one step at a time. If things go well, maybe someday I'll be able to do that and chase the dream, but right now, I'm just looking forward to getting up there and becoming a part of the team."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

