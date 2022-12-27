Off to strong start, Lions seek improvement

The early returns have been promising for the Linton-HMB Lions.

The veteran Lions have opened the season with three straight wins and are receiving votes in the state Class B boys basketball poll.

Coach Dan Carr still sees room for improvement.

“Coaches are never satisfied,” Carr said. “There are definitely some things we need to work on, just like always.”

The Lions opened the season on Dec. 9 with a 62-31 win over Hettinger-Scranton. The next night, the Lions edged Harvey-Wells County 62-61. Ten days later, Linton-HMB closed out another close game, edging Beach 47-44.

“It’s always nice to know you can execute and win the close ones,” Carr said. “We hit some big free throws. That was nice.”

With winter weather and blizzards throwing off the start of the season, the Lions will be jumping back into a busy schedule this week. After playing three games in 12 days, with a 10-day break between the second and third contests, the Lions will play three games in three nights in the Mandan Holiday Tournament.

The Lions, like a lot of teams in Region 3, were young last season. Linton-HMB won 14 games, won the district title and finished third in the region – and they bring back their entire roster from last year.

With their entire starting lineup and nine letter winners back, the Lions have plenty of experience.

“It helps,” Carr said. “You can do a few more advanced things and build on where you left off last year.

“Last year, everything kind of had to be from scratch. This year, we’re kind of picking it up where we left off.”

Three seniors lead the veteran Lions in 6-foot-3 forward Grant Bosch, 6-4 forward Landon Bosch and 6-foot guard Trace King.

Grant Bosch was Linton-HMB’s leading scorer and Landon Bosch their rebounding leader last season.

Juniors Jace Jochim – the Lions’ top three-point shooter as a sophomore – and Justin Tschosik are also returning starters.

“We seem to be pretty balanced,” Carr said. “We’re doing a good job on the boards, the defense has been solid. We’ve been able to make adjustments when we’ve needed to during games – that’s where the experience kicks in.”

The Boschs are leading the Lions on the boards this season and the offensive attack has been pretty balanced so far.

“They’re steady,” Carr said. “They finish better because they’re a little older, a little smarter about the game, what we’re trying to do, when we’re trying to do it. They’re savvy.”

Carr wants to keep building toward the postseason.

“At this point in the season, there’s always some wrinkles you keep adding, just the execution of the offense and defense, you can always rebound better – just keep building,” he said.

The Lions take on Bottineau at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, one of four quarterfinal contests at the Mandan High School gym. Wilton-Wing takes on Glen Ullin-Hebron at 3 p.m., followed by Flasher vs. Surrey at 4:30. Standing Rock takes on New Salem-Almont at 7:30 p.m. in the final game of the opening round.

“There’s some new blood in that tournament, some very good teams, some extremely talented individuals that can pose some problems,” Carr said.

Bottineau finished third in the Mandan Holiday Tournament last year. Carson Haerer, a junior, was named to the all-tournament team and went on to average 23 points per game for the Stars, who won 13 games.

“Their point guard is very talented,” Carr said. “He’s quick, gets his shot off. He’s an extremely talented player on both sides of the ball. And their other players know their roles well.”

The Lions hope to continue to build on last year and make a run at another region title in a tough Region 3 field.

“We should be in contention,” Carr said. “We like to think we can play with any of the best teams in the region.

“LaMoure brings back a lot of talent from a team that went to state last year,” Carr said. “Carrington has almost everyone back. Ellendale lost their big guy but has a lot of perimeter players back.

“In our district, South Border was fourth in the region last year and has everybody back. Medina and Napoleon are going to be formidable.”