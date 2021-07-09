Oase hoping to help Class B all-stars get a win

The final year of Samantha Oase’s high school basketball career was packed with highlights.
Oase helped lead the Night Hawks to an appearance in the state Class B tournament. She earned first-team all-state honors and was named North Dakota’s Miss Basketball.
She’s got one more highlight left before embarking on her college basketball career – the North Dakota Lions All-Star series, which opens on Monday night at Legacy High School.
“I’m really excited,” Oase said. “It’s such an honor to be able to play in them, to be able to play with the top players in the state. I’m just excited for it.”
While Oase is looking forward to the experience of playing in the annual all-star series, she’s also focused on helping the Class B stars get a ‘W.’
“I’m approaching it as another opportunity to play with everyone. But I have a competitive spirit and we really are looking to win.
“I’m just looking forward to playing well with each other and having fun.”
Oase finished her senior season averaging double figures in points (17.5 per game) and rebounds (11.6). She shot 54 percent from the field and contributed 2.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.
Playing with and against some of the top players around the region during the offseason is nothing new to Oase, who played in AAU tournaments in the summer for ND Attack.
Among the players Oase is already familiar with are fellow Class B all-stars Abbey Kubas of Dickinson Trinity, Mackenzie Hughes of Thompson, Madelyn Schmidt of Kidder County, Elizabeth Schanilec of Midway-Minto, Hannah Hagel of Carrington, and Emma Mogen of Watford City and Ramsey Brown of Devils Lake, who are on the Class A roster.
“I haven’t seen some of the other Class A players, but the ones I’ve played with are very talented,” Oase said. “I know we’re going to have a good game, that’s for sure.”
After the Lions games, Oase will get back into her conditioning and lifting programs and continue working out and playing in preparation for her arrival at Black Hills State in the fall.
“I’ve been shooting around a lot,” Oase said. “(The Black Hills State coaches) have been talking about improving my shooting, being more of a guard. But I’ve been working on all aspects of my game, especially my defense.”
She knows the college game will be an adjustment.
“It’s definitely going to be with the intensity and pace of the game,” Oase said. “I’m really excited to experience that change.”