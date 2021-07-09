Oase hoping to help Class B all-stars get a win

The final year of Samantha Oase’s high school basketball career was packed with highlights.

Oase helped lead the Night Hawks to an appearance in the state Class B tournament. She earned first-team all-state honors and was named North Dakota’s Miss Basketball.

She’s got one more highlight left before embarking on her college basketball career – the North Dakota Lions All-Star series, which opens on Monday night at Legacy High School.

“I’m really excited,” Oase said. “It’s such an honor to be able to play in them, to be able to play with the top players in the state. I’m just excited for it.”

While Oase is looking forward to the experience of playing in the annual all-star series, she’s also focused on helping the Class B stars get a ‘W.’

“I’m approaching it as another opportunity to play with everyone. But I have a competitive spirit and we really are looking to win.

“I’m just looking forward to playing well with each other and having fun.”

Oase finished her senior season averaging double figures in points (17.5 per game) and rebounds (11.6). She shot 54 percent from the field and contributed 2.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.