NSIC's top receivers take the field Saturday in Moorhead

Two of the top three wide receivers in the Northern Sun don’t come from Minneapolis, Wisconsin or other fertile recruiting territory, they’re from North Dakota.

Luke Little, from Bismarck, and Casselton’s Grady Bresnahan rank second and fifth in the NSIC in receiving. Little averages 116.3 yards per game, trailing only teammate Danny Kittner (153.3). Bresnahan is just a shade under 100 per game, catching his passes from Tommy Falk, another local product from Jamestown for the MSU-Moorhead Dragons, who host the Marauders Saturday at noon.

“There’s going to be a lot of talent on the field,” U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. “I think there are similarities. They’ve lost three games in the fourth quarter. We’ve been in situations to win late, but have come up short. It should be a fun game.”

It’s the fifth of six road games on the season for the Marauders. So far, they’re 2-2 away from home.

“It’s a fun experience, staying in the hotel, having a meal together … after last year, we’re excited to play anywhere, anytime,” said Bagnell, who also is a big fan of the early start.

“I love it. It’s like the Big Ten,” he said. “You get up, eat and go play.”

STAR RECEIVERS

Little and Bresnahan aare seniors, Kittner a junior. All three can put points on the board.

Kittner and Little have combined for a whopping 23 touchdowns. Kittner’s 12 are the most of any NCAA player.

Bresnahan has six touchdowns this year, 19 in his career and 2,659 yards.

“He’s a dude,” Bagnell said. “You’re not going to stop him, just like Danny and Luke. You hope you can contain him. A big thing is, we have to be great after the catch.”

TAKEAWAYS

The Dragons take the ball away, but also give it away.

MSUM has 12 interceptions on the season. Cody Sorenson, a 2020 Century High grad, leads the Dragons with three INTs. The Dragons also have been charged with 13 turnovers, including 10 interceptions.

“Defensively, they do unique things,” Bagnell said. “Lots of coverages. They change the picture a lot, they mix it up a ton. Logan (Nelson) is going to have to do a great job identifying.”

BOUNCE BACK

The Marauders were held to 14 points last week in Sioux Falls after averaging nearly 35 through the first six games.

“We were efficient in some areas. You look at the some of the numbers and it would indicate we could’ve been in the 30-point range,” Bagnell said. “We stubbed our toes in crucial situations. Sioux Falls bent but didn’t break. Give credit to them.”

SPRING BALL CLUES?

The Marauders and Dragons held a joint practice last April in Bismarck at the Bowl.

While both teams featured many of their top players, Bagnell said more can be learned from 2021 game film than what happened last spring at the Bowl.

"Both teams were pretty vanilla," Bagnell said. "They're better now for sure. They're well-coached. They have a lot of good players. I think if we play well, we'll have a good chance to win the game in the fourth quarter."

