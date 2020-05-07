Northwoods League postpones start of season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The day every Bismarck Larks fans had dreaded became real on Thursday with the announcement that the Northwoods League officially postponed the start of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of the regime of governmental restrictions currently in effect and their resulting impact on the league's ability to maintain a workable schedule, the May 26th opening date for the Northwoods League teams has been postponed indefinitely league wide,” the league said on its web site.

The Larks were set to open their fourth season with a new head coach. Will Flynt, named the 2019 Northwoods League coach of the year after helping the Wisconsin River Rafters to a 44-26 record, was chosen to replace Sean Repay.

Flynt had been instructing his signees that “we’re playing until we’re not.” The word finally came down that they were not playing, at least not as planned on opening day.

Bismarck is one 22 teams stretched out over a vast geographic area stretching from North Dakota to Iowa to Illinois and Michigan. With some many state- and travel still banned between the U.S. and Canada – starting May 26 was impossible.