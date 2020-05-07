Northwoods League postpones start of season

The day every Bismarck Larks fans had dreaded became real on Thursday with the announcement that the Northwoods League officially postponed the start of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because of the regime of governmental restrictions currently in effect and their resulting impact on the league's ability to maintain a workable schedule, the May 26th opening date for the Northwoods League teams has been postponed indefinitely league wide,” the league said on its web site.
The Larks were set to open their fourth season with a new head coach. Will Flynt, named the 2019 Northwoods League coach of the year after helping the Wisconsin River Rafters to a 44-26 record, was chosen to replace Sean Repay.
Flynt had been instructing his signees that “we’re playing until we’re not.” The word finally came down that they were not playing, at least not as planned on opening day.
Bismarck is one 22 teams stretched out over a vast geographic area stretching from North Dakota to Iowa to Illinois and Michigan. With some many state- and travel still banned between the U.S. and Canada – starting May 26 was impossible.
The Larks have made the playoffs once in their three season, that in 2018 when they went 37-34 overall and won nine of their last 10 games – and the final four – to win the first-half crown. They were 31-40 in 2017 and 32-40 last season.
Bismarck has supported the team like no other baseball team before. Sellouts are common and the team, was expected another successful season this year.
The Northwoods League is a collegiate summer baseball league for players with college eligibility remaining.
The Northwoods League said it will continue to monitor make “frequent assessments of community standards, taking into consideration any local and statewide updates, and will immediately communicate any further changes to the status of the League schedule.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!