Northwoods League postpones openers

While Bismarck-Mandan baseball fans may have considered Thursday’s Northwoods League postponement of the 2020 season openers inevitable, the Bismarck Larks are still hoping to play baseball this summer.
“Because of … governmental restrictions currently in effect and their resulting impact on the league’s ability to maintain a workable schedule, the May 26th opening date for the Northwoods League teams has been postponed indefinitely league-wide,” the league said on its web site.
The action was a postponement and not a cancellation of the season.
“Because the situation changes almost daily, and differently in each area where the League operates, our approach is to remain creative, nimble, and adaptable to how each situation unfolds throughout the entire League footprint so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played,” the league said.
The Larks were set to open their fourth season with a new head coach on May 26. Will Flynt, named the 2019 Northwoods League coach of the year after helping the Wisconsin River Rafters to a 44-26 record, was chosen to replace Sean Repay.
“After everything the players have been through with their college seasons canceled, they are so excited to get up there and play,” Flynt said. “I know (the team) is working on a lot of different plans so we’re still hopeful we’ll get the chance to play in Bismarck.”
While disappointed that the 72-game league schedule won’t start as planned on opening day, Larks General Manager John Bollinger understands the position the team and the league is in.
“Safety is our number one priority for fans, our employees and the players,” Bollinger said. “We have been working closely with local health experts, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Parks and Rec. When we get guidance from the governor’s office to open safely, we are going to do everything our power to provide the safest and most fun atmosphere at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark this summer.”
Bismarck is one 22 teams stretched out over a vast geographic area reaching from North Dakota to Illinois to Michigan and into Canada. With travel still banned between the U.S. and Canada, starting May 26 was impossible.
“The league is in a really tough spot because they operate in so many states that have not issued guidelines for large venues to reopen,” Bollinger said. “The league has told us if they get guidance from states, they will do everything they can to safely play in as many states as they can, as many games as they can.”
Bollinger said the Larks have been working on several scenarios that will allow them a chance to play once they receive necessary guidance.
The Larks have made the playoffs once in their three seasons, that in 2018 when they went 37-34 overall. They won nine of their last 10 first-half games, including the final four – to win the first-half divisional crown. They were 31-40 in 2017 and 32-40 last season.
Bismarck has supported the team like no other baseball team before. Sellouts are common and the team was expecting another successful season this year.
The Northwoods League is a collegiate summer baseball league for players with college eligibility remaining.
The Northwood League said it will continue to make “frequent assessments of community standards, taking into consideration any local and statewide updates, and will immediately communicate any further changes to the status of the league schedule.”
