Northern Cass takes down Garrison

Senior Emma Lucas had a game-high 16 kills and junior Halle Crockett had nine kills, three aces and two blocks as No. 1 Northern Cass took care of business against Garrison, 25-16, 25-9, 25-10, in opening round action of the state Class B tournament on Thursday.

"Our goal was to come out and go hard," Northern Cass head coach Angie Johnson said. "We knew it could be a three-set match if we came out and played our game, so I'm pleased how we came out aggressive and played as a team."

The Jaguars remained unbeaten at 27-0 with the win.

"We watched a little film on Garrison," Johnson said. "But film is nothing like the real thing. We talked to them about what they were probably going to do, but we needed to make sure to be ready for anything. When we figured out their defense and how they played, we were able to switch our game plan a little bit and continue to be aggressive."

Northern Cass turned in a strong defensive effort from start to finish.

"We work on defense every single day because defense wins games," Johnson said. "We had a couple plays in the beginning where we weren't really ready for the ball to be hit at us, but when we got a feel of what Garrison was putting out there, we had that mindset of going for everything."

The Jaguars’ block, a tough nut to crack, was at its best in the second and third sets after a slow start in the first set. Northern Cass finished with a tournament-high 12 blocks.

"We always focus on blocking," Johnson said. "We're a taller team, so this week in practice we really focused on blocking and expecting contact and if you're going to go up to block, you expect to block the ball. They did a great job of getting to wherever the ball was, and then putting up a good wall and our defense lined up around it."

A second set where Northern Cass started on a 5-0 run got out of hand quickly. The Troopers closed to within 6-3, but the Jaguars strung together a 7-0 run to squelch Garrison's hopes of putting together enough points to make a challenge and make it 13-3.

Northern Cass scored 19 of the first 22 points of the third set, leading both teams to go to their benches.

"The girls from the bench did a great job of coming in and going hard too," Johnson said. "They stepped right in and played great. It's important to get the girls in because they're at every practice the starters are at, so getting them in and getting them the feel for the state tournament so that they want to achieve the same thing next year.

"I have a strong bench, so I'm very grateful for that. Anybody on the bench could come in and be a starter on the court."

The top-seeded Jaguars advance on to play No. 4 Kenmare tonight at 7 p.m. in the second semifinal matchup. That will take place on the Main Hall Court.

"Our first focus was Garrison, now our next focus is tomorrow," Johnson said. "We'll stay and watch a bit to see who we're playing, but at the end of the day, we focus on our side of the court, and we make sure we do what we need to do and good things will come."

KENMARE 3, DICKINSON TRINITY 2

In the lone match of the day in either class to go more than three sets, No. 4 Kenmare survived a five-set battle with No. 5 Dickinson Trinity, 21-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 15-9.

The teams traded 25-21 sets to tie each other up at a set apiece before the Titans took a 2-1 set lead with a 10-point win in set three. Kenmare trailed early in the fourth set before rallying to square the match at 2-2. A fast start in set five gave the Honkers the edge they needed to complete the comeback.

Junior Brenna Stroklund had a team-high 17 kills and two blocks for Kenmare, while senior Amber Houck had 12 kills, an ace and 12 digs. Kate Zimmer had 41 assists. Stroklund and Brooklyn Rodin tied with 16 digs apiece.

Dickinson Trinity's two-headed sophomore monster of Ava Jahner and Olivia Kessel fell just short of bringing their team to the semifinals. Kessel had a game-high 18 kills and added three blocks. Jahner had 16 kills and six blocks. Kali Kubas had 49 assists, 17 digs and three aces.

Kenmare faces Northern Cass in the semifinals, while Dickinson Trinity takes on Garrison at 3 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0