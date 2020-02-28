North Dakota tops Western Michigan

GRAND FORKS – North Dakota got back on track and moved closer to clinching a conference title.
After settling for just one point last weekend in St. Cloud, UND scored twice in the second period en route to a 3-1 NCHC victory over Western Michigan on Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
The win means UND can clinch the Penrose Cup with a victory on Saturday night.
Three different players notched goals and Adam Scheel was strong in his return to the nets as UND, ranked No. 3 and No. 1 in the national polls, edged Western Michigan, which came in ranked No. 16 and No. 14 in the polls and still had a mathematical shot at a share of the conference title.
North Dakota eliminated Western Michigan from the conference title hunt and they can clinch a National Collegiate Hockey Conference crown with a win or a Colorado College victory over Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.
After a scoreless first period, North Dakota got on the board on a Judd Caulfield goal midway through the second period. He scored on a backhand – his fourth career goal, and third against Western Michigan. Jac0b Bernard-Docker and Jackson Keane assisted on the goal.
Matt Kiersted made it 2-0 on a point shot that found its way through traffic at 13:41. Ethan Frisch and Jasper Weatherby picked up assists.
Western Michigan got on the board as Dawson DiPietro stuffed in a rebound at 4:35 of the third.
North Dakota appeared to have answered but Jordan Kawaguchi’s apparent goal was waved off after a lengthy review.
UND sealed it with 1:44 remaining as Westin Michaud deflected a Gabe Bast one-timer into the net to make it a two-goal lead again. Kierstad also picked up an assist on the final goal of the night.
Adam Scheel started in goal for the first time in more than a month. Scheel stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in his first appearance since Jan. 24 at Minnesota-Duluth.
UND played without two of the members of its shutdown line. Gavin Hain and Cole Smith sat due to injuries. Smith had played in 80 consecutive games.
North Dakota (24-4-4, 15-3-3-2 NCHC) has a league-leading 50 points. Minnesota-Duluth, which came into the night with 41, was leading Colorado College 3-2 late in their contest in Colorado Springs.
Brandon Bussi stopped 16 of 18 shots he faced and Ben Blacker made two saves on three shots over the final 8:17 after Bussi left due to injury. Western Michigan (16-12-5, 10-8-3-2 NCHC) had lost only twice in its last 12 games.