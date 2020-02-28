North Dakota tops Western Michigan

GRAND FORKS – North Dakota got back on track and moved closer to clinching a conference title.

After settling for just one point last weekend in St. Cloud, UND scored twice in the second period en route to a 3-1 NCHC victory over Western Michigan on Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The win means UND can clinch the Penrose Cup with a victory on Saturday night.

Three different players notched goals and Adam Scheel was strong in his return to the nets as UND, ranked No. 3 and No. 1 in the national polls, edged Western Michigan, which came in ranked No. 16 and No. 14 in the polls and still had a mathematical shot at a share of the conference title.

North Dakota eliminated Western Michigan from the conference title hunt and they can clinch a National Collegiate Hockey Conference crown with a win or a Colorado College victory over Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, North Dakota got on the board on a Judd Caulfield goal midway through the second period. He scored on a backhand – his fourth career goal, and third against Western Michigan. Jac0b Bernard-Docker and Jackson Keane assisted on the goal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}