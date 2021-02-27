North Dakota knocks off No. 3 SDSU

GRAND FORKS – The University of North Dakota made a statement in winning its Missouri Valley Football Conference debut.

After Saturday’s encore performance, UND has everyone’s attention.

For the second consecutive week, North Dakota defeated a ranked team at the Alerus Center, using a strong second half to rally past No. 3-ranked South Dakota State 28-17.

“Really proud of our guys, we came out the second half and played really solid, played tough. Just hung with it and eventually made enough plays," UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We knew if we ran the football, you’re going to break one and Otis broke it.

Otis Weah rushed for two touchdowns, including a 40-yarder with 6:53 to go in the game that gave North Dakota a two-score lead.

UND, ranked No. 14 and likely to jump in the polls again next week, won its fifth consecutive game against a ranked opponent at the Alerus Center.

Tommy Schuster’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Garett Maag with 17 seconds left in the third quarter put North Dakota in front for good.

Schuster completed 20 of 32 passes for 184 yards. Maag had a team-high five catches for 87 yards.