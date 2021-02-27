North Dakota knocks off No. 3 SDSU

GRAND FORKS – The University of North Dakota made a statement in winning its Missouri Valley Football Conference debut.
After Saturday’s encore performance, UND has everyone’s attention.
For the second consecutive week, North Dakota defeated a ranked team at the Alerus Center, using a strong second half to rally past No. 3-ranked South Dakota State 28-17.
“Really proud of our guys, we came out the second half and played really solid, played tough. Just hung with it and eventually made enough plays," UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We knew if we ran the football, you’re going to break one and Otis broke it.
Otis Weah rushed for two touchdowns, including a 40-yarder with 6:53 to go in the game that gave North Dakota a two-score lead.
UND, ranked No. 14 and likely to jump in the polls again next week, won its fifth consecutive game against a ranked opponent at the Alerus Center.
Tommy Schuster’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Garett Maag with 17 seconds left in the third quarter put North Dakota in front for good.
Schuster completed 20 of 32 passes for 184 yards. Maag had a team-high five catches for 87 yards.
South Dakota State led 14-7 on a pair of Mark Gronowski touchdown passes in the first quarter, but North Dakota held the Jackrabbits to a field goal over the final three quarters.
“Defensively we made a few corrections,” Schweigert said. “We thought our plan was good on offense and defense. We were able to get some turnovers again and finish out the game in the fourth quarter.”
The UND defense forced three turnovers, giving them eight over the first two games.
UND opened the season with a 44-21 victory over then-No. 24 Southern Illinois. The Salukis bounced back in a big way on Saturday, stopping North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak with a 38-14 victory in Carbondale, Ill.
Weah (89 yards on 17 carries) and Luke Skokna (73 yards on 10 carries) combined for 162 yards as UND outrushed SDSU 177-96.
“Our guys executed. It’s not where we want it to be yet, we’ve got a lot we’ve got to work on but I’m really proud of our guys today,” Schweigert said.
North Dakota (2-0) will host South Dakota on Thursday, March 4 at 5 p.m. The Coyotes (1-0) defeated No. 7-ranked Illinois State 27-20 on Saturday.