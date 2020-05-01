North Dakota High School Activities Association cancels spring sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High school activities are officially done for the school year.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors voted on Friday to cancel the spring sports seasons and the remaining winter tournaments.

The vote came after Gov. Doug Burgum announced that all K-12 schools in the state would continue distance learning for the remainder of the academic year.

“I think the whole board feels same way,” Board of Directors President Scott Privratsky said. “It’s disappointing having to make the decision. We understand the loss it is for kids, but there was not much of a choice in it.”

The Board of Directors cited health and safety concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, along with Burgum’s order to keep schools closed to in-person instruction for the rest of the school year and Center for Disease Control social distancing guidelines.

“We knew we were heading down this road,” Privratsky said. “We were hoping for a U-turn some place along the line but it just wasn’t possible.

“It’s tough when the kids have made such sacrifices but this was the only way we could go.”