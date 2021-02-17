No excuses allowed at state wrestling

Schumacher mulls the possibilities and says "Possibly. I'll put it this way. We'd like to chase it."

BHS is the most decorated school in North Dakota wrestling with 37 state individual tournament championships. The Demons have won 16 of the 21 state dual tournaments, which began in 2000.

The Demons are after a second straight dual title and a fourth consecutive individual tournament championship.

Should BHS come anywhere near their coaches' expectations, two more first-place trophies would be assured.

"If we had a great tournament, we could have eight in the finals," he said.

Should a challenge arise, Lardy said it's more likely to occur in the individual tournament rather than in duals.

Nobody has gotten closer than 18 points to the Demons in 12 duals.

"In a tournament there are more teams to spread the points out," he observed. "... If things go horribly for us you could see somebody chasing us. We have a lot of confidence in our guys, but you never want to say it (a challenge) is not possible."

In decades as a BHS wrestler and coach, Schumacher has learned Demon maroon tends to bring out the best in opponents.