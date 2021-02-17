 Skip to main content
No excuses allowed at state wrestling

020521-spt-wrestle4.jpg

Bismarck's Brandt Kringlie, top, wrestles Century's Jacob Boehm in a 182-match earlier this season. Kringlie is among the top wrestlers at his weight class in the state.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

There's been lots of wrestling chatter in this coronavirus-plagued season.

Cock your ear and you'll hear talk about scheduling inequities, loss of tournaments, state tournament seedings and lack of regionals.

Now Jeff Schumacher, who shares Bismarck's head coaching duties with Mark Lardy, says that's all history.

"We're going down there with what we've got, and it's time to wrestle. There are no excuses," he said as he looked ahead to today's first round of action at the Fargodome.

Class A competition within the 32-slot brackets begins at 3:30 p.m. today and continues Saturday. Saturday is reserved for the dual tournament.

With the West and East region tournaments shut down this season, there has been no winnowing process. All teams will be permitted to bring full lineups, which will mean considerably more matches and a corresponding increase in scoring.

In 1988 and 1989 when the Class A tournament was essentially an all-comers tournament, point totals reached record levels. Century won with 290 points in 1988, a record that still stands. Bismarck claimed the title with 256.5 points the next year.

Bismarck, with five previous state champions and four other returning state placers in its lineup, appears capable of challenging that record.

Schumacher mulls the possibilities and says "Possibly. I'll put it this way. We'd like to chase it."

BHS is the most decorated school in North Dakota wrestling with 37 state individual tournament championships. The Demons have won 16 of the 21 state dual tournaments, which began in 2000.

The Demons are after a second straight dual title and a fourth consecutive individual tournament championship.

Should BHS come anywhere near their coaches' expectations, two more first-place trophies would be assured.

"If we had a great tournament, we could have eight in the finals," he said.

Should a challenge arise, Lardy said it's more likely to occur in the individual tournament rather than in duals.

Nobody has gotten closer than 18 points to the Demons in 12 duals.

"In a tournament there are more teams to spread the points out," he observed. "... If things go horribly for us you could see somebody chasing us. We have a lot of confidence in our guys, but you never want to say it (a challenge) is not possible."

In decades as a BHS wrestler and coach, Schumacher has learned Demon maroon tends to bring out the best in opponents.

"I think everybody tries to up their game against us. ... We're No. 1, and everyone looks at us as being a target," he said.

Lardy said the state tournament is arriving at the right time in terms of health factors.

"We're getting healthy. We had a few bumps and bruises, but we're to the point where we're pretty close to full-strength again," he said.

Huus got a late start due to knee surgery and Wilfried Tanefeu missed some duals due to a tender hamstring, but Lardy says both are ready to go full bore.

"Considering the competition in our (wrestling) room, I think they're ready," he noted.

What's holding the Demons, and other schools, for that matter, back is a dearth of high-intensity competition that comes in tournaments like the Bismarck Rotary, Rumble on the Red and the Rapid City, S.D., Invitational.

"The lack of events this year is the hardest thing we've had to deal with," Lardy noted. "We're going two or three weeks sometimes (without competition), and that's not easy on the guys. They just want competitive events."

No BHS wrestler has more than 16 decisions on his record. In a normal year, a lot of wrestlers would have that many bouts behind them before the Christmas break.

Schumacher said wrestlers get better by looking for trouble, not by facing a menu of conference-only competition.

"We want to meet state champions out of South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana," he said.

While neither Lardy nor Schumacher looks upon the loss of the West Region tournament as a disaster, they agree it has value. They cite "learning and earning" advantages.

"For some people it's an earning situation, but this year everybody makes it to the state tournament," Schumacher said.

"That earning part shows you earned your way to state," Lardy added.

"Learning" pertains to the evaluation that goes on during the season as a whole, and in the regional tournament in particular.

"That's what the WDA is all about. You have an event where you can evaluate a bunch of matches," Schumacher said.

One more time

The 2021 state tournament has an amazing pool of prior champions. Ten Class A wrestlers are looking for additional championship hardware.

Bismarck heads the list with five: L.J. Araujo, the 106-pound champion who has moved to 125, Christian Tanefeu (113), Wilfried Tanefeu (120), Isaiah Huus (182 to 195) and Brandt Kringlie (152 in 2019 to 182).

The others are Reece Barnhardt of St. Mary's (126 to 132), Jacob Thomas of Fargo South (132 to 145), Clay Radenz of Century (138), Troy Berg of Dickinson (145 to 152) and Truman Werremeyer of Fargo Davies (220).

Barnhardt is chasing a fourth state championship and the Tanefeu twins are in pursuit of their third. Barnhardt has placed five straight years, beginning in 2016. He placed sixth at 106 pounds as a seventh-grader, moved up to second at 106 in 2017 and claimed titles at 113, 120 and 126 the last three seasons.

STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Feb. 18-20 at the Fargodome

Thursday, Feb. 18

Class B

9 a.m. -- Wrestling begins (12 mats).

12:45 p.m. -- Quarterfinals (8 mats).

Class A

3:30 p.m. -- Wrestling begins (12 mats).

7:15 p.m. -- Quarterfinals (8 mats).

Friday, Feb. 19

Class B

9:30 a.m. -- Semifinals (8 mats).

12:30 p.m. -- Placing matches, individual championships (4 mats).

Class A

3:30 p.m. -- Semifinals (8 mats).

6:30 p.m. -- Placing matches, individual championships (4 mats).

Saturday, Feb. 20

A and B Dual Tournaments

10 a.m. -- Quarterfinals (8 mats).

11:30 a.m. -- Semifinals, consolation semifinals (8 mats).

1 p.m. -- First-, third- and fifth-place duals (6 mats).

Class A Dual Pairings

Saturday, Feb. 20

(All matches begin at 10 a.m.)

 East No. 1 Valley City vs. West No. 4 St. Mary's.

 West No. 2 Century vs. East No. 3 Fargo Davies.

 West No. 1 Bismarck vs. East No. 4 W.F. Sheyenne.

 East No. 2 Devils Lake vs. West No. 3 Jamestown.

Bismarck, No. 1 West Dual Seed

This season: 12-0 in duals.

Last season: State dual and tournament champion, 250 points.

Returning state placers: L.J. Araujo, fr., state champion at 106 (10-1 at 126 this season). Noah Savageau, jr., sixth at 106 (10-2 at 106). Christian Tanefeu, sr., state champion at 113 (11-0 at 113). Wilfried Tanefeu, sr., state champion at 120 (7-0 at 120). Kaden Renner, jr., second at 132 (9-2 at 160). Ben Nagel, fourth at 145 (8-0 at 170). Brock Fettig, jr., second at 152 (11-0 at 170). Brandt Kringlie, sr., third at 160, state champion at 152 as a sophomore (11-0 at 182). Isaiah Huus, jr., state champion at 182 (5-0 at 195).

 Other Bismarck entrants: Ben DeForest, 8th grade, 12-0 at 106. Juan Flores, sr., 8-5 at 132. Parker Benz, sr., 3-1 at 138. Tate Olson, soph., 10-4 at 145. Bridger Owens, fr., 14-2 at 152. Isaac Peterson, jr., 8-3 at 152. Ayden Schlafman, fr., 10-6 at 220. Brayden Moran, jr., 7-8 at 285.

Century, No. 2 West Dual Seed

Last season: Third in state tournament, fourth in state duals.

 This season: 12-1 in duals.

Returning state placers: Blake Ersland, soph., fourth at 106 (10-4 at 120 this season). Kaden Decoteau, soph., third at 120 (12-2 at 132). Jacob Ersland, sr., eighth at 126 (11-2 at 126). Clay Radenz, sr., state champion at 138 (13-1 at 138). Cole Radenz, soph., seventh at 138 (5-2 at 152). Ben Weigum, sr., sixth at 145 (13-1 at 145). Jacob Boehm, sr., fifth at 170 (13-1 at 182). 

 Other state entrants: Brayden Morris, 7th grade, 12-2 at 106. Ethan Kuntz, fr., 5-10 at 113. Brody Ferderer, soph., 6-3 at 126. Ole Taylor, 8th grade, 4-4 at 152. Jax Gums, soph., 4-9 at 160. Dany Tanefeu, sr., 10-2 at 170. Cade Garcia, sr., 10-1 at 195. Hunter Harvey, sr., 5-5 at 220. Isaiah Kwandt, fr., 3-1 at 220. Jacob Burckhard, soph., 20-3 at 285.

Valley City, No. 1 East Dual Seed

Last season: Fifth in state tournament, fifth in state duals.

 This season: 21-2 in duals.

Returning state placers: Koye Grebel, soph., second at 106 (23-0 at 106 this season). Ethan Miller, fr., fifth at 113 (18-5 at 126). Ezra Hanse, sr., seventh at 152 (16-7 at 152). Broden Muske, soph., sixth at 170 (21-2 at 170). Jonathan Redfearn, sr., seventh at 182 (17-5 at 182). Jonah Schuldheisz, jr., fifth at 195 (17-3 at 195). Carson McGough, sr., eighth at 220 (18-5 at 220).

Other state entrants: Koltyn Grebel, 8th grade, 21-2 at 106. Logan Novara, sr., 20-0 at 113. Tucker Johnson, soph., 15-8 at 120. Alex Rogelstad, soph., 4-1 at 132. Isaiah Schuldheisz, soph., 11-12 at 138. Espen Kunze, soph., 8-14 at 145. Ezra Hanse, sr., 16-7 at 152. Evan Mielke, jr., 8-14 at 152. Tyson Hovland, soph., 0-0 at 160. Kael Grebel, sr., 1-4 at 170. Devon Thornton, jr., 5-12 at 285.

Returning State Placers

106 pounds: 1. L.J. Araujo, fr., Bismarck. 2. Koye Grebel, Soph., Valley City, 3. Gabe Mortensen, soph., Minot. 4. Blake Ersland, soph., Century. 5. Pete Rasmussen, soph., Jamestown. 6. Noah Savageau, jr., Bismarck. 7. Malachi Werremeyer, 8th grade, Fargo Davies.

113: 1. Christian Tanefeu, sr., Bismarck. 2. Aden Braun, soph., Jamestown. 3. Ethan Dennis, fr., Watford City. 5. Ethan Miller, fr., Valley City. 6. Micah Larson, soph., Williston. 7. Warrick Morel, sr., Dickinson.

120: 1. Wilfried Tanefeu, sr., Bismarck. 3. Kaden DeCoteau, soph., Century. 4. Victor Garcia, jr., Minot. 5. Marcus Johnson, soph., W.F. Sheyenne. 6. Hunter Owens, jr., Wahpeton. 7. Talor Huebner, sr., Jamestown.

126: 1. Reece Barnhardt, sr., St. Mary's. 2. Brant Fisk, sr., Devils Lake. 3. Joel Bowman, jr., Jamestown. 4. Tyler Porter, soph., West Fargo. 5. Danny Monatukwa, sr., Fargo North. 6. Henry Nelson, soph., Dickinson.

132: 1. Jacob Thomas, sr., Fargo South. 2. Kaden Renner, jr., Bismarck. 5. Kellen Hoornaert, jr., W.F. Sheyenne. 6. James Richter, sr., St. Mary's.

138: 1. Clay Radenz, sr., Century. 3. Colton Mewes, soph., Jamestown. 5. Tim Kadrmas, jr., Legacy. 6. Isaac Felchle, jr., St. Mary's. 7. Cole Radenz, soph., Century.

145: 1. Troy Berg, jr., Dickinson. 3. Cutter Jones, jr., Williston. 4. Ben Nagel, jr., Bismarck. 5. Braydon Williams, sr., G.F. Central. 6. Ben Weigum, sr., Century. 7. Jackson Walters, soph., Jamestown.

152: 2. Brock Fettig, jr., Bismarck. 4. Draken Stugelmeyer, jr., Legacy. 5. Cody Booth, jr., Dickinson. 7. Ezra Hanse, sr., Valley City.

160: 2. Chase Burke, sr., Minot. 3. Brandt Kringlie, sr., Bismarck. .

170: 5. Jacob Boehm, sr., Century. 6. Broden Muske, soph., Valley City. 7. Jackson Melvin, soph., Dickinson.

182: 1. Isaiah Huus, jr., Bismarck. 4. Anthony Carranza, sr., Century. 6. Rylen Reed, sr., Fargo Davies. 7. Jonathan Redfearn, sr., Valley City.

195: 3. Tanner Jarrett, sr., Dickinson. 5. Jonah Schuldheisz, jr., Valley City. 6. Beau Matson, soph., Watford City.

220: 1. Truman Werremeyer, sr., Fargo Davies. 4. Malikai Rivera, sr., Dickinson. 

285: 2. Isaiah Gates, sr., Fargo South. 5. KC Ortiz, sr., West Fargo. 6. Tytus Bachmeier, sr., Mandan.

