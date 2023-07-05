With a total purse of nearly $192,000, many of the top cowboys and cowgirls flocked to Mandan for 144th edition of the country's oldest rodeo.

Fans were out in full force, too.

Despite rainy conditions on two of the three nights, new Dale Pahlke Arena was nearly packed out, with a total attendance of 11,201. Capacity for the grounds is 4,000.

Sage Newman claimed the biggest piece of the pie. The Melstone, Mont., saddle bronc rider posted a winning score of 87 points atop Flashcard Champ, to outlast a field which included world No. 1 Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah.

With the $7,332 champion's check, Newman sits No. 1 in the world with more than $162,000 on the campaign. Lane Schuelke's 86.6 second-place ride was worth $5,621.

Two of the top 10 bareback riders locked down the top two spots in Mandan.

Tim O'Connell, ranked seventh in the PRCA standings, rode Macza Pro Rodeo's Texas Tough to the tune of 86 points. The winning effort pocketed the Zwingle, Iowa, cowboy $7,191. Reiner, ranked sixth in the world, nabbed $5,513 for a runner-up effort of 83 points.

Ky Hamilton continued his push toward the top of the PRCA bull riding standings. The Australian rider tamed Sun Country, a Chad Berger bucking bull, for a winning score of 88.5 points and $6,881.

Jestyn Woodward out of Custer, South Dakota, added to his No. 4 ranking with $5,275 after an 87-point out.

Veteran steer wrestler Denard Butler turned in a stellar 3.5-second takedown on opening night Sunday. The mark stood up the rest of the way, earning the 39-year-old out of Checotah, Oklahoma $2,816.

In team roping, Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord combined for a 3.8-second top mark, narrowly holding off Brenten Hall and Paden Bray. For the win, Egusquiza and Lord got $4,315 each. Egusquiza is the third ranked header in the PRCA.

Taylor Santos, from Creston, California, went 8 seconds flat for top honors in tie down roping. He earned $4,155 for beating Jason Schaffer by 0.3 seconds.

Ivy Saebens made the most of Cowboy Christmas. The barrel racer from Nowata, Oklahoma, rode to a winning time of 17.24 seconds in Mandan, good for $4,875. Combine that with her efforts at the Cody Stampede in Wyoming and the Livingston (Mont.) Roundup Rodeo and Saebens won nearly $11,000.

Veteran Paul David Tierney earned the status as the rodeo's All-Around Cowboy. Tierney placed seventh in tie-down roping and teamed for fifth in team roping with Tanner Braden for a total of nearly $4,400.