Nhial, Mustangs surge past Mandan

The last time West Fargo Sheyenne senior Michael Nhial played basketball at the Bismarck Event Center he was the sixth man on a team that came up short in a bid to win a state tournament title.

On Thursday, as one of the best players in the state, Nhial put his talent on display in the quarterfinals of the state Class A boys basketball tournament.

The 6-foot-6 forward poured in 29 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a 61-48 win over Mandan. With the win, Sheyenne is back in the semifinals with a chance to atone for last year’s early exit. The Mustangs will play Minot for a berth in the state title game.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Sheyenne coach Tom Kirchoffner said of Nhial. “That’s why he’s the EDC player of the year.”

Nhial came into the tournament average nearly 22 points and game. Kirchoffner said he’s been over 30 points in his last several games and he was on pace for that with 18 points at halftime.

He and 6-8 senior forward Dominic Dosmann were key players for Kirchoffner last season. But their roles are different this time around.

“He and Doss were (sixth and seventh men) … now they’re one and two,” Kirchoffner said.

Dosmann scored seven points and his eight rebounds were instrumental in helping the Mustangs outrebound the Braves 41-28. That, in turn, is an important part of Sheyenne’s offense. Kirchoffner said the Mustangs are content working a low-risk set offense, which they did against the Braves.

“We’re built off the defensive rebounding,” Kirchoffner said. “We don’t want to get up and down – if we want to, we can. We know what our bread and butter is so we definitely want to take care of the ball and get a good shot, get a good possession and if we get a rebound, we could put it back up or bring it back out.”

Mandan junior Tahrye Frank made both of his three-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the game as the Braves took an 18-10 lead. Frank finished the night with a team-high 11 points.

But Nhial was just getting into the offensive flow, and 15 of his 18 first-half points came in the last nine minutes of the half. Not coincidentally, the Mustangs took off and by halftime they had taken a 33-23 lead.

Nhial and Caleb Larson combined to score Sheyenne’s last 14 points of the half. Before that, it was Caleb Duerr hitting three clutch three-pointers on his way to 11 points. Duerr made three of his six three-point attempts and went 4-for-7 on all shots.

“Caleb Duerr was huge for us tonight coming off the bench,” Kirchoffner said.

The Mustangs kept Braves’ leading scorer Aaron Grubb bottled up. He scored nine points, as did Luke Darras.

Mandan, which dropped into today’s consolation round, shot just 37 percent from the field, while Sheyenne hit 48 percent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0