New Salem-Almont wrestling team looks to get over the state championship hump

Wolding isn't crowing about a guaranteed championship, but he isn't dismissing the possibility, either.

New Salem-Almont goes into the tournament as the No. 2-seeded Class B dual team behind Lisbon. Lisbon has won the last four state tournament championships and the last two dual titles.

Wolding puts his current group of wrestlers in the same class as the NSA team that racked up 152 points in 2019. They placed second, 26 points behind Lisbon.

"I think we had a really good shot when we were second a couple of years ago. ... We had four in the finals (champions Clay Gerhardt and Tayt Wolding and runners-up Chauncey Dittus and Josh Irwin) that year. We were leading for a while and kind of petered out at the end," Wolding recalled. "I think we have as good a shot this year, but we had a lot of horsepower that year. We were second in duals and second in individual. Lisbon won the individual and Lisbon won the duals. Lisbon has been our nemesis."

Lisbon's Broncos have been everyone's nemesis for quite a spell. And there's more to come if the seeding is anywhere near the mark.

The Broncos return five placers from last year's team, which outgunned runner-up South Border 223-197. New Salem was fourth with 125.5.