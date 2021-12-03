New Salem-Almont looks to follow in football team's shoes

New Salem-Almont is hoping to recapture some 2018 magic.

That year, the Holsteins made it to the Dakota Bowl in football and were one win short of a trip to state in basketball.

This year, the Holsteins fell one win short of a trip to the Fargodome for the 9-man final, but head coach Ben Kringstad believes one can feed off the other.

"I think success breeds success, being in those pressure situations, big games where you need to be at your best," said Kringstad, also an assistant coach in football. "I do think you can use that momentum to your advantage in terms of the confidence, you can build in one sport and then carry it over into another."

Dylan Rud and Weston Kuhn were all-state performers in football for the Holsteins and will be counted on heavily on the hardcourt.

Rud, a 6-0 senior, averaged 12 points per game last season.

"A lot of what we do is going to run through Dylan," Kringstad said. "He's our most consistent outside shooter and he's added strength and that will help him attacking the basket and with some of the different actions we'll run.

"He's a multi-faceted player. We want him shooting the ball 15-plus times per game."

Weston and Wyatt Kuhn, at 6-5 and 6-4 respectively, will carry the load inside. Weston missed a big chunk of time last season due to injury. As a sophomore, he averaged a double-double in points and rebounds.

As an eighth-grader last season, Wyatt averaged nine points and six boards.

"When Weston got hurt last year, that kind of accelerated Wyatt's development," Kringstad said. "Weston's fully healthy, had a really good football season and Wyatt is a promising player. We're looking for both of them to have good seasons for us."

Senior Rylen Soupir is one of the Holsteins' more consistent shooters and has grown since last since, Kringstad said. Senior Josh Olin and junior Brady Brandt also is expected to play a key role.

Kringstad is expecting about 21 players out for basketball, a pretty good number considering New Salem-Almont also has a strong wrestling program in the winter.

"Anything around 20 is a pretty good number for us," Kringstad said. "We'd always like more, but we're happy with where we're at."

Kringstad likes the new Super Region 5 format, which features Central McLean, Center-Stanton, Flasher, Garrison, Max, Shiloh Christian, Solen, Standing Rock, Washburn and Wilton-Wing.

"I like the super region format," Kringstad said. "It's going to give the games more of a playoff feel to them. Every game is important."

Shiloh, last season's Region 5 champ, is targeted as the team to beat.

"Until someone knocks them off, you have to look at it that way," Kringstad said.

The Holsteins got off to a sluggish start last season, but rallied to win 13 games.

"We took a few lumps early last year, but with the players we have coming back, we should be able to avoid that," Kringstad said. "We need to stay healthy, that's important, but with amount of experience some of our kids have, we feel like we have the potential to have a pretty good season."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.