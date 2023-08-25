There’s no coaching manual on how to replace six All-West Region players and two honorable mention recipients, but Legacy coach Chris Clements could write the book if he so chooses after the roster turnover he finds himself tasked with this season.

A year removed from a 6-4 campaign in which the Sabers matched their highest win total in program history — 2014 and 2016 being the others — Legacy enters the 2023 season with uncertainty at nearly every position.

“We graduated a talented class, obviously,” Clements said. “Right now our goal is to be a work in progress and get better day to day, week to week. We have a lot of kids who don’t have a lot of game experience and so we have to make the main thing the main thing and keep coaching, keep teaching and hopefully get a little bit better throughout the season.”

While most starting positions are still an open competition, senior quarterback Isaac Mitchell will lead the offense under center. Mitchell takes over the job from Logan Miller — a second-team all-state and All-West Region selection — who accounted for more than 1,300 yards through the air and on the ground. It’s a tall order, but one Mitchell feels he’s ready for.

“I learned a lot about adversity and I learned a lot about leadership,” Mitchell said. “The biggest thing I took away from (Miller) is he showed me how to do things efficiently and the right way.”

Even with the quarterback position settled, there is still a walk-in closet’s full of shoes to fill for the Sabers. Among last year’s graduates were linebacker Jaxon Kellog and defensive end Vegas George, who were all-state selections last season, and Wyatt Kraft and Mitchel Wald, who garnered All-West Region honors. Kellog led the team with 79 tackles, and is now at Northern Sun power Bemidji State. Legacy also graduated All-West Region offensive linemen Aidyn Arntz and Alex Wetzstein, leaving a brand new and inexperienced front line tasked with protecting Mitchell.

“We’re replacing basically everyone on the offensive line,” Clements said. “When you do that, that’s a huge gaping hole to fill, so we need to get better there quickly.”

Despite the lack of experience in front of him, Mitchell has faith in the guys responsible for keeping him upright.

“I feel very comfortable. I trust my guys, knowing they’re going to do the job right,” Mitchell said. “We have to bring it every day and I trust them do to that.”

The Sabers open the season at home Friday against West Fargo Sheyenne, but Clements said no determination on a final starting roster would be made until the night before the game.

“Right now, it’s compete every day, get better every day. Make your focus on what you do and not worry about what everyone else is doing,” Clements said. “Right now, we don’t know who our starters are. Everything is open. It’s a competition.”

Despite the major roster reconstruction, the Sabers are still expected to fight for a playoff spot as they were picked to finish fourth in the West Region coaches poll. When it comes to Class AAA football, Clements said anything is possible.

“The thing about our level of football, week in and week out, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing someone from the East or you’re playing someone from the West, it’s going to be knock-down, drag-out,” Clements said. “It’s a battle of attrition and whoever is left standing at the end of the year is going to have a good chance.”