New-look lineup has Skyhawks headed to state

The timing couldn’t have been much worse.

With the postseason right around the corner, Shiloh Christian was forced to juggle its lineup when starting forward Carter Englund suffered a knee injury in a road loss to top-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan.

But the Skyhawks adjusted on the fly and went on to reel off three straight victories to repeat as Region 5 champions.

“We were having a pretty good year,” Skyhawks coach Brad Miller said. “Carter got hurt playing in the Four Winds game. We ended up losing that game and then we lost the Wilton game … We’re trying to put other guys in spots and move guys around a little bit, trying to make up for Carter not being available all the time. So far it’s working OK.”

The Skyhawks lost the game to the Indians, then started to experiment.

“After Carter went down, we tried some different guys in different spots over a couple of games and evaluated what we liked and didn’t like,” Miller said. “We went into the regional, decided to put Atticus Wilkinson in the starting lineup and Isaac Emmel and Kyler Klein and so far those three kids have played well.

“We’ve got some senior leadership off the bench in Isaac Heringer and Kohl Blotske. Michael Fagerland played a little bit for us last year, so he’s in the mix and Carter Seifert is doing a nice job coming off the bench, so we’ve got a lot of kids that can play and we’re going to play a lot of kids.”

Shiloh closed the regular season with a win over Standing Rock, then lost to Wilton-Wing in a season finale that gave the Miners the No. 1 seed for the regional tournament.

But the Skyhawks reeled off wins over Washburn, Garrison and Wilton-Wing at St. Mary’s to win the region title and earn a berth in the state Class B tournament, which opens on Thursday at the Minot State Dome. Englund, who missed the final few games of the regular season and the regional opener, came back in a limited role and helped Shiloh in their semifinal and title-game victories.

With the new-look starting lineup, MaBahi Baker is the lone senior starter for the Skyhawks. The point guard isn’t one of the biggest scorers in the lineup, but he drives the offense and does a lot of the little things.

“He’s the floor general,” Miller said. “He runs our offense and gets the guys involved. We encourage him to try to get his teammates involved early and he’s not a big scorer, but he scores when he needs to.”

“My role is to run the offense, get my teammates involved and score when I need to,” Baker said. “Some games, people aren’t on and that’s when I try to score. Get rebounds, get steals, play hard defense. Getting my teammates involved, being a leader.”

The Skyhawks hope to have Englund play at state, but his status remains day to day.

“We’re hoping. With him it’s always a day to day thing,” Miller said. “We’re expecting him to play, haven’t heard anything different. Whether he can play three games back to back, that’s to be determined.”

A lot of players have helped pick up the slack, including junior Jay Wanzek, who played a big role for the Skyhawks in the regional.

“When Carter went down, we asked guys to step up and Jay is one of the guys that’s stepped up and is scoring a little bit more than before because he’s getting more shots,” Miller said.

“We have some seniors who have played a lot of minutes for us. Isaac Heringer – he’s 6-5, a really good defender, a pretty good three-point shooter. Kohl Blotske is a good ball-handler, good free throw shooter. He’s got a lot of experience, he’s played for us quite a bit the last two years. We have some nice leadership off the bench. Fagerland is a super athlete, Seifert is a good athlete – we have a number of kids that can bring it.”

The Skyhawks (20-4) open with a 2:45 p.m. quarterfinal game on Thursday against Minot Ryan (19-6). The Lions beat Shiloh 64-57 early in the season in Minot.

“They’re a very big team,” Miller said. “They’ve got more bigs than we do. Our bigs are a little bigger than theirs, but they’ve got more of them and they can pretty much play the whole game with four bigs on the floor if they want to, and that’s something we can’t do.

“Size-wise, they have a little advantage there. Their bigs are nice back-to-the-basket guys. They’ve got a couple that can step out and shoot threes, they’re good screeners, good rebounders. And of course they’ve got good shooters in (Brady) Feller and (Ian) Johnson and (Carson) Merck, (Jett) Lundeen, (Ramsey) Waltz and (Connor) Reindel … those guys can all shoot outside, so they’ve got a nice inside-outside game.”

“We have to stop Feller and he’s not the only player they have that we need to stop,” Baker said. “If you focus too much on Feller, then the other players can hurt you, so we need to defend.”

“Obsiously we’ve got to bring our A game because if you don’t bring your A game, you’re going to get beat,” Miller said. “We have to play good offensively and defensively and bring forth the effort and just see what happens.”

The Skyhawks have played three tournament foes – No. 1 seed Four Winds-Minnwaukan, No. 2 seed Kindred,the defending champs, and Ryan.

“We’ve played Ryan, we’ve played Four Winds, Kindred. We play them every year. They’re always good teams,” Miller said. “The other teams are good. One thing I’ve found out being in as many tournaments as we’ve been in is that there are no easy games in the state tournament. You’ve got to come to play every single game. It doesn’t make any difference what place you’re playing for or what round it is, there are no bad teams at the state tournament.”

“Most importantly we need to keep our composure, because we have a lot of young guys. We have to make sure our guys are calm and collected because whenever we play tense and antsy, we don’t play well and we turn the ball over a lot,” Baker said. “Second is just playing hard defense and trying to hold teams under 50.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0