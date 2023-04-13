After waiting out the wintery weather, the Bismarck Demons got their first look at a new-look lineup this week.

The two-time defending West Region champions got on the field for the first time on Monday, taking on Minot in a pair of games at Minot State’s air-supported bubble. The Demons then opened conference play with a sweep of Mandan.

“We’re a young team,” Demons coach Billy Schmidt said. “We’ve got a few seventh and eighth graders playing varsity for the first time. They’re young but they’re talented. It’s a big jump to playing varsity softball.

“We were putting balls in play. We’re working on our defense. It’s hard being in the gym. You can’t really take any fly balls. It will come around.”

Bismarck, which won the West Region tournament title and finished as the Class A state runners-up last spring, had to get in as much work as possible indoors with the bad weather this spring, like everyone else.

“We just had a couple of batting cages,” Schmidt said. “We did a lot of hitting, a lot of fundamentals, fielding drills and things.

“Gym space is limited, so we could only have about six girls throwing at a time. You make do with what you have.”

The Demons are young, but they have some veterans to help lead the way.

“Brielle Wrangham has pitched pretty well,” Schmidt said. “The first outing was a struggle but she settled in and got the win in the first game at Mandan.

“Jersey Berg has stepped in at shortstop. She played outfield and second base last year and she’s hitting the ball well and playing good defense for us. Caitlyn Dannenfelzer is back at catcher. She’s a wall back there and hit a couple of doubles at Mandan. It’s good to have some leaders from the varsity team last year that the others can follow.”

Dru Kautzman should play a bigger role this year as well.

“She mostly pinch ran and was our second pitcher last year,” Schmidt said. “She’s been hitting the ball well. She’s stepped up.”

Schmidt is looking forward to seeing the team come together as the younger players gain experience and confidence.

“It’s going to be a challenge with our young talent, seeing what we can get out of them,” he said. “Anything can happen if you put the ball in play and play some good defense.”

The Demons were picked fourth (with one first-place vote) in the West Region preseason coaches poll. Dickinson got eight of the 10 first-place votes to lead the way, followed by Jamestown (one first-place nod), Minot, Bismarck and Legacy.

In the North Dakota high school softball preseason Class A poll, Bismarck received five first-place votes and came in third, behind Dickinson (four first-place votes) and West Fargo Sheyenne.

The Demons (2-2, 2-0 West Region) will host a pair of doubleheaders this weekend at Sanford Sports Complex. BHS takes on Minot again on Friday at noon and hosts West Fargo on Saturday at noon.